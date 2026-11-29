The San Francisco 49ers suffered a concerning injury scare involving veteran defensive tackle DeForest Buckner during their Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 29.

Buckner went down following a third-and-1 stop of Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet, remaining on the field with one of his arms appearing motionless.

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows reported that a Seahawks player landed on Buckner, who immediately reached for his left shoulder and collarbone area.

Buckner eventually got to his feet and walked off the field before heading to the blue medical tent for further evaluation.

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner noted that Buckner appeared to take contact around his head and neck area during the play.

Buckner is up and walking off the field. Seemed he got jostled in the head/neck area as he defended that run. Headed straight to tent. https://t.co/jo3RXBgomB — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 29, 2026

The 49ers announced that Buckner suffered a nerve stinger and will be questionable to return.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

DeForest Buckner Underwent Neck Surgery in December 2025

Particularly concerning about Sunday’s development is Buckner’s recent injury history.

The 32-year-old defensive tackle underwent season-ending neck surgery in December 2025 while a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

According to the Colts’ official website, Buckner suffered a herniated disc in his neck against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9 last season. He initially returned to that game but subsequently lost sensation in his upper body.

Buckner missed several games before returning, coincidentally, against the 49ers in Week 16. He aggravated the injury and underwent surgery later that week.

In April, Buckner revealed that the injury had forced him to contemplate his NFL future and that his recovery temporarily prevented him from even picking up his children.

Whether Sunday’s injury is related to that previous neck issue has not been established.

49ers Dealing With Multiple Defensive Tackle Injuries Against Seahawks

Buckner wasn’t the first San Francisco defensive tackle to suffer an injury against Seattle on Sunday.

Second-year defensive tackle C.J. West sustained a knee injury in the first quarter and was subsequently designated questionable to return.

West is listed directly behind Buckner on the 49ers’ official depth chart, with Sebastian Valdez behind both players.

The injuries threaten to complicate San Francisco’s defensive line rotation against Charbonnet and Jadarian Price, particularly alongside fellow starting defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

San Francisco reacquired Buckner from Indianapolis on October 28 in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick, reuniting the franchise with its former No. 7 overall selection.

The 49ers subsequently restructured Buckner’s contract in November.

San Francisco entered Sunday with a 9-1 record and an opportunity to complete a regular-season sweep of its NFC West rival. Now, the availability of two of its interior defensive linemen is in question.