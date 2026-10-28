DeForest Buckner Sends Message to George Kittle After 49ers Trade

The San Francisco 49ers made a blockbuster trade on Tuesday afternoon, just hours after the Seattle Seahawks landed Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts.

The 49ers also did business with the Colts, who appear to be selling off key pieces. San Francisco acquired star pass rusher DeForest Buckner in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2027.

Buckner is in his 11th NFL season and spent the last six and a half with the Colts. However, the 49ers originally drafted him seventh overall out of Oregon in 2016. He played the first four years of his career in San Francisco before the team traded him to Indianapolis.

🚨𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗘 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧: DT DeForest Buckner is being traded back to the 49ers.

(@rapsheet) https://t.co/mPM8Yez7yS — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) October 27, 2026

Buckner Sends Message to George Kittle

Shortly after the trade, 49ers star tight end George Kittle, who played alongside Buckner earlier in their careers, reacted to the news on social media.

“DEFOOOOO THE BOYS ARE BACK,” Kittle posted on X alongside a picture of himself, Buckner and fullback Kyle Juszczyk at the Pro Bowl.

On Wednesday morning, after the trade was finalized, Buckner responded to Kittle on social media.

Buckner reposted Kittle’s message on his Instagram story and wrote, “we back Jorge!!”

DeForest Buckner is ready to get to work with the 49ers Buck’s message to George Kittle “We back Jorge‼️” https://t.co/BhlJTXwDCV — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) October 28, 2026

Buckner Sends Farewell Message to Colts

Despite his excitement to reunite with the 49ers and make another run at the Super Bowl, this time hoping to win it, Buckner also took a moment to say goodbye to the Colts.