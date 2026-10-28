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DeForest Buckner Sends Message to George Kittle After 49ers Trade

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San Francisco 49ers Media Availability
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MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: DeForest Buckner #99 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during the San Francisco 49ers media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the James L. Knight Center on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers made a blockbuster trade on Tuesday afternoon, just hours after the Seattle Seahawks landed Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts.

The 49ers also did business with the Colts, who appear to be selling off key pieces. San Francisco acquired star pass rusher DeForest Buckner in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2027.

Buckner is in his 11th NFL season and spent the last six and a half with the Colts. However, the 49ers originally drafted him seventh overall out of Oregon in 2016. He played the first four years of his career in San Francisco before the team traded him to Indianapolis.

Buckner Sends Message to George Kittle

Shortly after the trade, 49ers star tight end George Kittle, who played alongside Buckner earlier in their careers, reacted to the news on social media.

“DEFOOOOO THE BOYS ARE BACK,” Kittle posted on X alongside a picture of himself, Buckner and fullback Kyle Juszczyk at the Pro Bowl.

On Wednesday morning, after the trade was finalized, Buckner responded to Kittle on social media.

Buckner reposted Kittle’s message on his Instagram story and wrote, “we back Jorge!!”

Buckner Sends Farewell Message to Colts

Despite his excitement to reunite with the 49ers and make another run at the Super Bowl, this time hoping to win it, Buckner also took a moment to say goodbye to the Colts.

“Forever grateful to the Indianapolis Colts Organization and Irsay family for blessing me with the opportunity to wear the Horseshoe,” Buckner wrote in a post on Instagram. “These past 6 and a half years have been full of blessings. My family and I are proud to have called Indy our home! I’ve made some life lasting friendships inside the building and out in the community that I will always cherish. I’m sorry we couldn’t get the job done, but just know that I poured my heart and soul into the organization and the community the best way I knew how to. God Bless!  Love, 99.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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DeForest Buckner Sends Message to George Kittle After 49ers Trade

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