49ers Make Dre Greenlaw Decision Ahead of Broncos Game

Dre Greenlaw is expected to suit up for the San Francisco 49ers today against the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Greenlaw Set to Play Through Quad Injury

Greenlaw was listed as questionable with a quad injury. He got in a single limited practice and was in uniform on the field Friday. Fowler reports he is expected to play despite the tag. That is a boost for a defense that has already been hit hard up front.

Greenlaw has 22 combined tackles, 11 defensive stops and one pressure this season. His presence matters even more with Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams ruled out. James Thompson Jr. is also out with an ankle injury.

49ers Injury Picture Before Kickoff

Greenlaw is not the only 49ers player with a status to watch. Mike Evans remains a game-time decision with a rib injury. Ian Rapoport reports Evans will go through a pre-game workout to test his pain tolerance. “Mike Evans is going to do everything he possibly can to be on the field,” Rapoport said. Evans said he will “do my best.”

Keion White is questionable with a hamstring injury. Linebacker Jaden Dugger is questionable with a shoulder injury he picked up in practice Thursday.

There is good news at tackle. Trent Williams suffered a neck stinger against the Arizona Cardinals. He practiced late in the week and was not on Friday’s game status report. That points to him playing.

What to Watch for the 49ers Today

San Francisco enters Week 4 at 3-0. The team has also added depth up front. Matthew Judon was elevated from the practice squad and is set to make his 49ers debut. Sebastian Valdez was promoted to the active roster.

Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT at Levi’s Stadium.