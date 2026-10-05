Dre Greenlaw Gets Blunt on Sean Payton Exchange After 49ers Beat Broncos

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw faced his former team in an emotional game as the Niners secured a 24-14 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 4 on Oct. 4.

Greenlaw spent last season with the Broncos, and it was a one-and-done tenure. As a result, the veteran linebacker probably had a point to prove that he can still play at an elite level. Greenlaw had 12 tackles and a forced fumble.

Nonetheless, during the game, he also had a brief exchange with Broncos head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines after making a tackle. After the game, Greenlaw spoke with reporters about that moment during the game.

“I just pointed at him, to be honest,” Greenlaw told reporters after the game. “I love all the players. Every single person that’s on that field over there. It was nothing. There were a couple of them that weren’t there last year [and] they got to talk. But everybody else that I was with out there last year, for the most part, they know how to play the game. So it’s all love and respect.”

Meanwhile, Payton was also asked the question, and nothing personal came from the Broncos’ head coach.

“I think the world of him, really love everything about him, and so he plays with that emotion,” Peyton told reporters postgame. “So, all good.”

Dre Greenlaw on 49ers Beating Broncos in Week 4

As for the game itself, Greenlaw shared his thoughts on the 49ers’ performance as San Francisco moves to 4-0 after an impressive win over a good Denver team that was coming off a come-from-behind win in Week 3 over the Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s a big one because they are a good team and they do good stuff,” Greenlaw added. “They got a good defense, and the offense, in the fourth quarter, the quarterback can do some good things. But I expected to win the game because it’s all about executing over and over and over again.

“I think we got the upper hand on that one. So I knew that if we had to come out there, we had to execute and make them play quarterback and make them play offense.”

Fred Warner on Dre Greelaw’s Mindset Heading Into Denver Game

Moreover, Greenlaw’s linebacker teammate Fred Warner was blunt that this game against Denver meant something more for the veteran after the Broncos cut ties with him this past offseason.

“There was definitely something a little extra for him this week,” Warner told reporters after the Niners’ win. “He got banged up last game. Everybody’s asking him, ‘Hey, you going to be able to make it?’ And he said, ‘I wouldn’t miss this one.’

“So, he had extra emotion going into this game. I told him just to use it wisely, which he did. I was proud of him. Played a heck of a game. He’s played great all year. He’ll continue to play great for us. I’m glad he’s on our side now.”

The Niners will now have to look forward to an NFC West matchup in Week 5 as they’ll face the Seattle Seahawks, who are also coming off a win.