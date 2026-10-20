Former 49ers RB Joins Philadelphia Eagles as Saquon Barkley Insurance

Former San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is getting another opportunity with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the timing is hardly a coincidence.

Philadelphia is bringing Mitchell back to its practice squad amid a mounting injury crisis at running back, including a hamstring injury that has sidelined superstar Saquon Barkley for two consecutive games.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the move on October 20 as part of a series of roster changes that included the Eagles waiving Jaydon Blue, waiving/injured Carson Steele, and releasing Ian Wheeler and James Brockermeyer from their practice squad.

For Mitchell, the signing offers another opportunity to revive a career that began with considerable promise in San Francisco.

Former 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell Gets Another Eagles Opportunity

Mitchell, 28, was a sixth-round selection by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL draft, but it didn’t take long for him to outperform his draft position.

As a rookie under Kyle Shanahan, Mitchell rushed for 963 yards and five touchdowns in just 11 regular-season games. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry and topped 100 rushing yards five times.

He added another 169 rushing yards during San Francisco’s postseason run, including 96 yards in the team’s playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

But injuries ultimately derailed his momentum.

Mitchell appeared in just five games in 2022 and 11 more in 2023 before missing the entire 2024 season. Over three regular seasons with San Francisco, he accumulated 1,523 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

He subsequently joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025, appearing in one game without recording a rushing attempt.

Philadelphia initially signed Mitchell in June 2026 after he participated in the team’s rookie camp on a tryout basis. The Eagles subsequently placed him on injured reserve in August, making Tuesday’s practice squad signing another chapter in his attempt to return to an NFL backfield.

Saquon Barkley Injury Leaves Eagles Searching for Running Back Help

Mitchell’s return comes as Philadelphia faces a considerably more urgent problem at running back.

Barkley suffered a hamstring injury against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 and has since missed consecutive games. The Eagles ruled him out of their October 18 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, a 25-14 loss that dropped Philadelphia to 2-4.

And Barkley is far from the only injured member of the backfield.

Tank Bigsby landed on injured reserve with a core muscle injury, while Will Shipley suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia during the team’s Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Philadelphia placed Shipley on injured reserve October 16, ruling him out for at least four games.

The Eagles have already scrambled to address the shortage. Dameon Pierce was promoted from the practice squad earlier in October, and Philadelphia signed Blue to its active roster ahead of the Panthers game.

But Tuesday’s decision to waive Blue and give Steele an injury designation only underscores the continued turnover at the position.

Mitchell now provides another experienced option while the Eagles await Barkley’s return.

Could Elijah Mitchell Play for the Eagles?

Mitchell’s signing does not immediately make him part of Philadelphia’s active roster. The former 49ers running back is joining the practice squad, meaning he would need to be elevated or signed to the 53-man roster to participate in a game.

Still, his experience is significant given the Eagles’ circumstances.

Mitchell has 27 regular-season appearances and 12 starts from his time in San Francisco, along with eight postseason appearances. He has previously demonstrated the ability to handle a starting workload when healthy.

The question is whether he can recapture anything resembling the form he displayed as a rookie.

For the 49ers, Mitchell was once a productive late-round discovery. Now, with Barkley sidelined and Philadelphia running short on healthy alternatives, that same experience has given him another opening.