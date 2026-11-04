Ex-San Francisco 49ers First-Round Pick Gets Devastating Injury News

The San Francisco 49ers are back in action this week after enjoying a much-needed Week 8 bye, especially with all the injuries they’ve dealt with across the roster this season.

While they didn’t have to deal with any new injuries of their own, which has seemed rare lately, they did have to see one affect a former first-round pick who’s now in his seventh NFL season.

Javon Kinlaw Gets Devastating Injury News

The 49ers drafted defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw 14th overall out of South Carolina in 2020, and he spent his first four NFL seasons with the organization.

In 2024, Kinlaw signed with the New York Jets, where he spent one season before joining the Washington Commanders in 2025.

On Sunday night, Kinlaw left Washington’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles with an apparent knee injury.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Kinlaw underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn MCL. The Commanders will place him on injured reserve, ending his season. It’s a brutal blow for Washington, which also lost Daron Payne to a season-ending injury over the past week.

“Injury update: Commanders DL Javon Kinlaw underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday on his MCL,” Schefter posted on X. “Now Commanders defensive linemen Kinlaw and Daron Payne both have suffered season-ending injuries in recent weeks.”

Injury update: Commanders DL Javon Kinlaw underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday on his MCL. Now Commanders defensive linemen Kinlaw and Daron Payne both have suffered season-ending injuries in recent weeks. https://t.co/hHqlyexYdx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2026

Kinlaw’s Time With 49ers

While he’s never been one to fill up the stat sheet, Kinlaw has been a centerpiece in the run game everywhere he’s played.

During his time in San Francisco, however, he missed a large chunk of games. In the 2021 and 2022 seasons, he appeared in just 10 combined games for the 49ers.

Kinlaw played in all 17 games during the 2023 season, recording 25 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He then signed with the Jets, where he had his best year as a pro, totaling 40 tackles and 4.5 sacks.