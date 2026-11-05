Former San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Suddenly Signs With Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers are back in action on Sunday afternoon as they return from their Week 8 bye.

They’re set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium with a 6-1 overall record. San Francisco sits in first place in the NFC West, while the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams trail them at 4-4 and the Arizona Cardinals sit at 3-5.

On Wednesday, however, the 49ers saw one of their former players sign with the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks. Seattle made the move after starting quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a quad injury that will keep him out this week as the team prepares to play Arizona.

Ex-49ers QB Signs With Seahawks

That former player is quarterback Adrian Martinez, who spent roughly one year with the organization during the 2025 season and this past offseason before the 49ers waived him on Aug. 30.

He first signed with San Francisco’s practice squad in August 2025 and had several stints with the franchise. He appeared in just one regular-season game as a member of the 49ers.

Now, the 26-year-old joins the Seahawks’ practice squad as a depth piece behind Drew Lock, who will start at quarterback this week, and Jalen Milroe, who will serve as the backup.

NFC West News: The #Seahawks signed former #49ers QB Adrian Martinez to the practice squad, per @MikeGarafolo https://t.co/FJsehs8hoi — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 4, 2026

Looking at Martinez

Martinez had a strong collegiate career as a dual-threat quarterback from 2018 to 2022, with stops at Nebraska and Kansas State. He left the Cornhuskers as the program’s all-time leader in total offense with more than 10,000 yards and earned Freshman All-American honors.

Nebraska didn’t have much success in the win column during his time there, though, and Martinez transferred to Kansas State for his fourth and final year. He went undrafted in 2023 before signing with the Birmingham Stallions of the United Football League. Martinez won league MVP honors and a championship with the Stallions, which helped propel him into an NFL opportunity.