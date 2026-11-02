Former 49ers WR Suffers Season-Ending Injury in First Year With New Team

The San Francisco 49ers didn’t take the field this weekend, as they had a much-needed bye week following a 6-1 start to the NFL season.

That gave them a chance to watch the rest of the league, minus a few teams also on a bye, battle it out. That included seeing one of their division rivals, the Arizona Cardinals, pull off a stunning comeback against the Dallas Cowboys to beat them in overtime.

However, a familiar face for San Francisco fans went down with what appears to be a serious injury during that game.

Former 49ers WR Suffers Brutal Injury

In his first year with the Cardinals, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne sustained a high ankle sprain that forced him to leave the game. He used crutches and wore a walking boot after the game.

On Monday, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said the injury does not look good, and the expectation is that Bourne will miss the rest of the season, according to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic.

Via Jones on X: “Cardinals WR Kendrick Bourne is expected to miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.”

Cardinals WR Kendrick Bourne is expected to miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury, source tells @TheAthletic — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 2, 2026

Bourne was starting to become a more prominent player in the Cardinals’ passing game after they parted ways with Marvin Harrison Jr.

Across three starts in eight games, Bourne had 26 receptions on 38 targets for 263 yards and averaged 10.1 yards per reception.

Bourne’s Time With 49ers

Making his NFL debut in 2017, Bourne spent the first four seasons of his career with the 49ers before departing for the New England Patriots, where he also played for four years.

In 2025, Bourne returned to the 49ers, marking his fifth season with the organization.

Across those five seasons, Bourne played in 74 games and hauled in 174 receptions for 2,320 yards and 11 touchdowns.