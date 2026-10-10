49ers’ George Kittle Has Candid Take on Seahawks Before Week 5

The San Francisco 49ers are in for a challenging game if they want to move to 4-0 as the Niners will be facing the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 11 at Lumen Field. Moreover, what makes Seattle a problematic team is their defense, which is looking to get back on track.

What bodes well for the 49ers is that the Seahawks’ defense has given up 23 or more points in their last two games after only giving up 17 total points in their first two games of the season. As a result, the Niners are probably hoping that this trend of the Seattle defense giving up points continues.

Still, it’s easier said than done, and Niners tight end George Kittle shared candidly what makes the Seahawks defense great.

“Their D-line,” Kittle told reporters on Oct. 8. “What I think is, if you guys watch them, they play very safe, bend-but-don’t-break coverages, but their DBs are all incredibly aggressive and violent, which allows them to play aggressively. They’re not scared of hitting or coming downhill. That allows their D-line to play super aggressively, too.

“All around, they’re a very special defense. I don’t know what their weak link is on defense. I know they lost a couple of guys, but then they added guys who are still really good. This is a very, very elite defense, and their head coach knows what the heck he’s doing.”

49ers Can’t Beat Themselves Against the Seahawks

Moreover, Kittle continued to give his respect to the Seahawks defense and noted that if San Francisco wants to leave Seattle with a win, they can’t beat themselves.

“They’re incredibly talented,” Kittle added. “They whooped up on everybody the last eight to 10 weeks of the season, all the way through the playoffs. They know what they’re good at. They’re incredibly aggressive. They’re incredibly violent, and their head coach knows how to scheme up front.

“So we have to be on our cadence—no dumb penalties. Be efficient. Stay on the field. Otherwise, it’s not going to be a good day of the game. But I also trust our defense to go out there and make some really good plays.”

Kittle will be looking to replicate his production from the Week 4 win over the Denver Broncos. The veteran recorded four receptions on six targets for 70 receiving yards and one touchdown.

George Kittle Motivated to Be Playing in Seattle

The 49ers star also noted that he has extra motivation for playing in Seattle, understanding that the team is going into a hostile crowd, but that’s only giving the veteran more juice to play in this game.

“Our offense was not efficient last time we played them,” Kittle said. “I think our defense did a great job when we were at home, and playoffs was whatever that was. So our goal is to go out there, score points, and keep our defense off the field. I don’t know if it’s any extra inspiration, but all I know is that it’s Seattle week.

“We’re going to Seattle, one of my favorite stadiums to play in because of how much they don’t like us. It’s a fantastic fan base. It’s going to be super loud. It’s our first real road game with an active crowd, or a crowd that’s fully against us. I couldn’t be looking more forward to it. We need to go make a statement and stay on the field as an offense.”