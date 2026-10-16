George Kittle Urges 49ers To Trade For Chargers’ $18 Million Pass Rusher

The San Francisco 49ers are entering their Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders with a 5-0 record.

The 49ers (3-0 NFC West) also hold a significant advantage in the NFC West standings. The Seattle Seahawks fell to 3-3 overall (1-1 NFC West) after their loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams hold a 2-3 record (0-1 NFC West) and are third in the division standings.

With the 49ers’ early success and the Seahawks’ and Rams’ rocky starts, the 49ers could look to bolster their roster.

George Kittle Urges 49ers to Trade for Chargers All-Pro Pass Rusher

49ers general manager John Lynch joined Bay Area radio station KNBR on Friday. Lynch was directly asked if he is talking to the Los Angeles Chargers about star pass rusher Khalil Mack.

The 49ers GM responded, ” No, I can’t tell you that, but I had a lot of people ask me that yesterday.”

One of those people was 49ers tight end George Kittle.

“49ers GM John Lynch said George Kittle asked him Thursday about the possibility of acquiring veteran edge Khalil Mack, who has three sacks for the 0-5 Chargers,” Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote on X.

49ers GM John Lynch said George Kittle asked him Thursday about the possibility of acquiring veteran edge Khalil Mack, who has three sacks for the 0-5 Chargers. https://t.co/pz6u2RO0MQ — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 16, 2026

In addition, Lynch gave a less-than-concrete response on KNBR when asked whether he is talking to teams ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

“Just because the flow of the trade deadline is approaching, yes. That’s our job to do that, to talk with our counterparts around the league. We receive calls, we make calls, just to see where the market is at,” Lynch told KNBR.

Why a Khalil Mack Trade Between the 49ers and Chargers Makes Sense?

Mack signed a 1-year, $18 million contract with the Chargers this offseason. He will be a free agent at the end of the year.

The Chargers are also having a disastrous season. Los Angeles currently holds an 0-5 record, and their schedule does not get any easier.

The AFC West could offload Mack and receive draft compensation in order to rebuild for the coming seasons.

On the other hand, the 49ers are early Super Bowl contenders after their unbeaten start. Adding a 9-time Pro Bowler to their defensive front could put San Francisco over the top.

A pass-rushing duo of Nick Bosa and Mack could become one of the best edge pairings in the NFL.

Mack has 3 sacks and 5 tackles for loss in his age-35 season.

If the Chargers are willing to move on from the edge rusher, the question becomes: what will the price tag be for the former All-Pro?

49ers Have A Long List of Injuries Along Their Defensive Line

Another reason the 49ers could look to acquire Mack is their long list of injuries along the defensive front.

San Francisco lost DT Alfred Collins to a season-ending injury before Week 1.

Defensive linemen C.J. West and Sam Okouyinonu are on injured reserve. Star edge rusher Nick Bosa could return soon from a calf injury, but he has missed the last 3 games.