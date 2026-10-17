49ers Announce Nick Bosa Decision Ahead of Commanders Game

The San Francisco 49ers held a team practice on Saturday. They have an extra day to prepare for their game against the Washington Commanders.

The Week 6 matchup is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19, with kickoff at 5:15 p.m. PST.

The 49ers enter the NFC showdown with a 5-0 record (3-0 NFC West) after their thrilling win against the Seattle Seahawks. The Commanders hold a 1-3-1 record. They tied the New York Giants 27-27 during Week 5.

Nick Bosa’s Status Against the Commanders

49ers star DL Nick Bosa’s status remains unlikely after the 5-time Pro Bowler missed Saturday’s practice.

Update: 49ers ruled OUT Nick Bosa for Monday’s game against the Commanders. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters about Bosa’s status after Saturday’s practice.

Bosa Sidelined During 49ers Practice on Saturday

The 49ers hoped to get Bosa back for their Monday night game against the Commanders.

Bosa has been sidelined for the past three games after suffering a calf injury during practice before their Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

However, the 5-time Pro Bowler did not practice again on Saturday.

Matt Barrows of The Athletic reported which 49ers players did and did not practice.

“Romello Height (illness), Gracen Halton (quad) & James Thompson (ankle) on hand for the start of practice, but no Nick Bosa,” Barrows wrote on X.

“It’s looking like his return will be Week 7, barring a setback. It also appears Mike Evans will not practice at all this week w/ rib/Achilles issues,” Barrows added about Bosa and Evans.

Bosa has not practiced all week leading up to Monday’s game. It continues to trend towards Bosa being unlikely to play against the Commanders.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area shared his thoughts on whether Bosa would play on Monday.

“The 49ers hit the practice field in about an hour. At this point, I think Kyle Juszczyk and Mike Evans will play Monday night against Washington, and Nick Bosa will not,” Maiocco wrote on X.

49ers Defensive Line Steps Up Without Nick Bosa

The 49ers have received meaningful contributions across their defensive line despite Bosa’s absence.

In San Francisco’s win over Seattle, the 49ers recorded 5 sacks from 5 different players and 7 tackles for loss.

Notably, rookie DL Gracen Halton stood out. He recorded 3 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Defensive linemen Keion White, Sebastian Valdez and Osa Odighizuwa each recorded a sack on QB Sam Darnold.

Nick Bosa’s Injury Struggles Continue

Bosa returned in time for the 49ers’ regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a torn ACL in Week 3 of the 2025 season.

He looked like the disruptive pass rusher that 49er fans have witnessed throughout his 8-year NFL career.

Ultimately, after playing just three games last season and two so far this year, durability remains Bosa’s biggest hurdle.

The edge rusher has recorded 7 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a QB hit through the first two games this season.