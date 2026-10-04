Is 49ers WR Mike Evans Playing Today Against Broncos? His Status Revealed

The San Francisco 49ers are home at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon as they try to improve to 4-0 with a matchup against the Denver Broncos (2-1).

However, the 49ers are dealing with a plethora of injuries, particularly at the wide receiver position.

Ricky Pearsall is already out for the season, while Christian Kirk, De’Zhaun Stribling and DeMarcus Robinson remain on the IR. Meanwhile, Mike Evans’ status remained uncertain all week until the team revealed his status a couple of hours before Sunday’s game.

Evans’ Status Officially Revealed

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer revealed ahead of Sunday’s slate of games that Evans is going to play and start against Denver. He’ll wear a protective vest over his fractured ribs, which he injured last week against the Arizona Cardinals.

“Last week we saw Mike Evans go down with his fractured ribs. He was in so much pain he had hard time walking off the field,” Glazer revealed. “Like, man this guy’s going to be out for weeks and weeks. He’s not. Mike Evans is slated to start today and he’s going to wear a protective vest over that area.”

Mike Evans will play today vs Denver with protective covering over his fractured ribs, per @JayGlazer Listen to the full Inside Scoop ahead of Week 4 action ⬇️ https://t.co/jweIPXWVoM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 4, 2026

Evans’ 2026 Campaign

Evans has played in all three 49ers games and left each of the last two with a different injury. But is seemingly not going to miss any time.

He’s also already built a strong connection with 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Through the first three weeks, Evans has hauled in 12 receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 11.4 yards per reception.