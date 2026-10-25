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49ers Turn to Rookie RB After Christian McCaffrey Injury vs. Falcons

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San Francisco 49ers' running back #26 Kaelon Black celebrates after winning the NFL match between Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on September 11, 2026. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP via Getty Images) / --IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE--

The San Francisco 49ers relied on star RB Christian McCaffrey on their opening drive against the Atlanta Falcons.

The 49ers RB dominated. He received 6 touches (4 runs, 2 catches), racked up 69 yards and scored a touchdown.

However, the 49ers announced that McCaffrey is questionable to return after sustaining a thigh injury in the first quarter.

The team announced on social media: “Injury Update: Christian McCaffrey is questionable to return (thigh).”

Rookie RB Kaelon Black has since taken over the majority of RB reps for the injured McCaffrey.

McCaffrey went into the medical tent and was spotted on the game broadcast stretching on the sideline.

The star RB was taken to the locker room during the second quarter, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 49ers look to hold on to their 14-12 halftime lead to remain undefeated. The 49ers entered Week 7 with a 6-0 record.

San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 25: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kaelon Black Replaces the Injured McCaffrey

Black has flashed throughout the season. But the 49ers will have to rely on the rookie while McCaffrey is sidelined.

The 25-year-old has recorded 11 carries for 60 yards at halftime. San Francisco holds a 14-12 halftime lead over the Falcons.

Black scored a 30-yard touchdown run on the 49ers’ third drive of the game. The rushing TD gave the 49ers a 14-3 lead over Atlanta.

It was the rookie RB’s first touchdown of his NFL career.

However, Black fumbled the ball on the 49ers’ fourth drive of the game. San Francisco was in prime scoring position before Black fumbled.

San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 25: Kaelon Black #26 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Quick Look at Kaelon Black with the 49ers

The 49ers selected the RB out of Indiana University in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan obviously trusts Black in the 49ers’ offense, as he has given the rookie more reps. It also allows McCaffrey to get a play off here and there.

Black had 45 carries for 170 yards in 6 games before entering the 49ers’ Week 7 matchup.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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49ers Turn to Rookie RB After Christian McCaffrey Injury vs. Falcons

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