49ers Turn to Rookie RB After Christian McCaffrey Injury vs. Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers relied on star RB Christian McCaffrey on their opening drive against the Atlanta Falcons.

The 49ers RB dominated. He received 6 touches (4 runs, 2 catches), racked up 69 yards and scored a touchdown.

However, the 49ers announced that McCaffrey is questionable to return after sustaining a thigh injury in the first quarter.

The team announced on social media: “Injury Update: Christian McCaffrey is questionable to return (thigh).”

Rookie RB Kaelon Black has since taken over the majority of RB reps for the injured McCaffrey.

McCaffrey went into the medical tent and was spotted on the game broadcast stretching on the sideline.

The star RB was taken to the locker room during the second quarter, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 49ers look to hold on to their 14-12 halftime lead to remain undefeated. The 49ers entered Week 7 with a 6-0 record.

Kaelon Black Replaces the Injured McCaffrey

Black has flashed throughout the season. But the 49ers will have to rely on the rookie while McCaffrey is sidelined.

The 25-year-old has recorded 11 carries for 60 yards at halftime. San Francisco holds a 14-12 halftime lead over the Falcons.

Black scored a 30-yard touchdown run on the 49ers’ third drive of the game. The rushing TD gave the 49ers a 14-3 lead over Atlanta.

It was the rookie RB’s first touchdown of his NFL career.

However, Black fumbled the ball on the 49ers’ fourth drive of the game. San Francisco was in prime scoring position before Black fumbled.

Quick Look at Kaelon Black with the 49ers

The 49ers selected the RB out of Indiana University in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan obviously trusts Black in the 49ers’ offense, as he has given the rookie more reps. It also allows McCaffrey to get a play off here and there.

Black had 45 carries for 170 yards in 6 games before entering the 49ers’ Week 7 matchup.