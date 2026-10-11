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Pair of NFL All-Pros Headline 49ers Inactive List Against Seahawks

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Nick Bosa
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San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa.

The unbeaten San Francisco 49ers will be without two of the NFL’s best players at their respective positions against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, with NFL All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk and NFL All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa both landing on the inactives list.

While Bosa will be out again, the 49ers got a lift with the season debut of edge rusher and 2025 1st-round pick Mykel Williams, who hasn’t played since tearing his ACL in Week 9 of his rookie year.

“49ers inactives vs. Seattle: DE Nick Bosa (calf), FB Kyle Juszczyk (knee), DT James Thompson Jr. (ankle), S Marques Sigle (ankle), QB Kurtis Rourke (3rd QB), OT Enrique Cruz Jr., LB Tatum Bethune,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account on Sunday. 

Nick Bosa Teases Return for Monday Night Football

Bosa seems set to return in Week 6 for a Monday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders.

“DE Nick Bosa (calf) told me he’s ‘pretty darn likely’ to be able to play in the 49ers’ Week 6 game against the Commanders on MNF,” NBC Sports NFL reporter Matt Maiocco wrote on his official X account on October 9. 

Bosa hasn’t played since a Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins and missed 14 games in 2025 after tearing his ACL in Week 3.

Losing Kyle Juszczyk Hurts 49ers’ Offense

Juszczyk was hurt by a low hit in a win over the Denver Broncos in Week 4 — and his injury could spell trouble for the offense.

“I might think … the Kyle Juszczyk loss for the 49ers is a game-losing injury,” ESPN”s Ben Solak wrote on October 6. “Juszczyk, who left Sunday’s game against the Broncos in the fourth quarter, has a bone bruise and is out for three to four weeks. Normally, a fullback injury might go unnoticed — heck, any injury for a player with four touches through four games.  But Juszczyk has gone in motion on 61 snaps, second only to Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka. Among non-ball carriers, he is more integral to the 49ers’ running game — both as a point-of-attack blocker and his versatility on where he lines up — than any other skill position player in the league. The 49ers should still throw the ball well, but bringing a one-dimensional offense into a game against the Seahawks feels perilous.”

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, and the entire NFC East Division. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

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Pair of NFL All-Pros Headline 49ers Inactive List Against Seahawks

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