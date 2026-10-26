49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Gives Injury Timeline Update on RB Christian McCaffrey

Finally, the San Francisco 49ers have some good luck with injury news.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that NFL All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey might not miss time after hurting his hamstring in a Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons — the 49ers’ first loss of the season — because the team has a bye in Week 8.

The 49ers, 6-1, return from their bye week to play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

“RB Christian McCaffrey sustained a mild hamstring strain, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said,” NBC Sports 49ers reporter Matt Maiocco wrote on his official X account. “The team is optimistic he’ll be available to play after the bye.”

“49ers RB Christian McCaffrey has a mild hamstring strain, per Kyle Shanahan,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Team believes he will be fine coming out of the bye. ‘We’re pretty optimistic,’ Shanahan said.”

“Christian McCaffrey had a mild hamstring strain on Sunday for 49ers and coach Kyle Shanahan said he’s optimistic CMC will be fine after the bye week,” The AP’s Josh Dubow wrote on X.

“Good news on Christian McCaffrey and other 49ers after this week’s much-needed bye,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on X.

McCaffrey Returned to Start Second Half vs. Falcons

McCaffrey appeared to suffer a leg injury in a Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons after Kaleon Black took over and ran for a 30-yard touchdown while McCaffrey received sideline treatment in the second quarter.

“49ers RB Christian McCaffrey having his left leg worked on on the sideline,” Wagoner wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Took a hard shot on it on the first drive after 24-yard catch … CMC has been in the blue tent for quite awhile.”

The 49ers quickly labeled McCaffrey “questionable” for the rest of the game against the Falcons before he went to the locker room with a trainer.

McCaffrey bounced back and returned to the field to start the second half.

McCaffrey opened scoring for the unbeaten 49ers with a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter — a drive in which he totaled 69 yards from scrimmage. He missed 13 games with injuries in 2024 and was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2025.

Big Opportunity Arises for Rookie Kaelon Black

McCaffrey’s injury opened up a big opportunity for Black.

“49ers say Christian McCaffrey has a thigh injury and is questionable to return,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on X. “Big opportunity for rookie Kaelon Black.”

Black was a 3rd-round pick (No. 90 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft after helping lead Indiana to an undefeated season and a College Football Playoff national championship in 2025.