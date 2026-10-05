49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Shares Update on Mykel Williams’ Potential Return

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Denver Broncos 24-14 on Sunday to remain undefeated and improve to 4-0.

Despite holding the Broncos to 14 points and 296 yards of offense, the 49ers’ defense did not record a sack or tackle for loss.

However, the 49ers are hopeful to get a big boost to their defensive line ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kickoff for San Francisco’s road game against the Seattle Seahawks is set for 1:25 p.m. PST on Sunday, Oct. 11.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Shares Optimistic Mykel Williams Update

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan met with reporters on Monday and provided an update on Mykel Williams.

David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard wrote: “If all continues to go well with Mykel Williams, Shanahan believes he can return for the 49ers against Seattle on Sunday.”

Williams is recovering from a torn ACL suffered during Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season. The DE recorded 20 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack and a forced fumble in his rookie season.

The 49ers placed the 2025 first-round pick on the PUP list before the 2026 regular season, meaning he would miss the first four games.

But the DE was spotted at practice on Sep. 30 as the 49ers prepared for the Broncos.

Now, if all goes well this week, Williams could return in Week 5 against the Seahawks.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN also reported: “DL Mykel Williams will work in more this week with hope to have him available on Sunday pending how things go.”

Kyle Shanahan Gives Updates on Nick Bosa and James Thompson Jr.

In addition to Mykel Williams’ hopeful return, Shanahan said that DE Nick Bosa and DT James Thompson Jr. are unlikely to play this week against Seattle.

Bosa suffered a calf injury during practice ahead of the 49ers’ Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter wrote (on Sep. 27): “49ers have decided not to place DE Nick Bosa on injured reserve, per league source. Bosa pulled his calf muscle at Thursday’s practice and now is expected to miss few weeks – but avoid IR.”

Avoiding IR keeps Bosa from missing a mandatory four weeks. The star edge rusher returned for the 49ers’ regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams after recovering from a torn ACL sustained in Week 3 last season.

James Thompson Jr. is recovering from a high-ankle sprain. He suffered the injury in the 49ers’ Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins.