49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Shares Mykel Williams Update Ahead of Seahawks Game

The San Francisco 49ers have battled through injuries early in the season, especially along their defensive line.

San Francisco lost second-year DT Alfred Collins to a season-ending knee injury and key contributor DE Sam Okuayinonu to a broken right foot before Week 1. Okuayinonu could return later in the year.

In addition, rookie James Thompson Jr. suffered a high ankle sprain against the Miami Dolphins during Week 2. The DT is unlikely to play against the Seattle Seahawks.

DT C.J. West was placed on IR on Sep. 23 due to a bone chip in his knee that requires surgery.

All-Pro DE Nick Bosa suffered a calf injury during practice leading up to the 49ers’ Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Bosa was not placed on injured reserve but is unlikely to face the Seahawks.

Despite injuries along their defensive line, the 49ers held the Denver Broncos to 14 points. San Francisco holds a 4-0 record heading into Sunday’s game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Kyle Shanahan Provides Mykel Williams Update

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan joined Bay Area radio station KNBR on Thursday and shared a massive Mykel Williams update.

“It’s his second week back. He had a good week last week, even better week this week. So he should be good to go for Sunday,” Shanahan said on the return of Williams.

The No. 11 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was placed on the PUP as he recovered from a torn ACL. Williams had to miss the first four games. But the DE was able to practice with the team last week.

After another good week of practice, the Georgia product looks likely to return against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Looking Back at Mykel Williams’ 2025 Rookie Season

Williams played in 9 games last season before suffering a season-ending torn ACL.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 267-pound DE recorded 20 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble. He also added 3 quarterback hits.

While Williams’ ability to rush the passer remains to be seen, he is stout against the run. But the 49ers may need the former first-round pick to apply pressure against Seahawks QB Sam Darnold.

49ers GM John Lynch also joined KNBR on Thursday and discussed why Mykel Williams’ return is huge for their defense.

Lynch told KNBR: “He was the 11th pick in the draft for a reason. He’s an extremely talented young man. He’s extremely tough. He plays with great awareness. He was just scratching the surface last year of what he can be. It’s been a long time on the sidelines for him and he’s eager to return. We did what we thought was in his best interests and our team’s best interests to give him some extra time this season and he’s worked his tail off. He’s gotta kind of finish the week, but we’re excited to see Mykel.”