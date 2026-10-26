49ers Star Malik Mustapha Faces NFL Punishment After Controversial Hit on Drake London

San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha could find himself facing another NFL fine following a helmet-to-helmet collision with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London on Sunday, October 25.

The hit sent London to the medical tent for a concussion evaluation during the third quarter of San Francisco’s 29-20 loss. No penalty was assessed against Mustapha on the play, but the NFL can issue fines after reviewing game footage.

That process has already cost Mustapha $6,998 this season. And after three consecutive games featuring controversial hits, the 24-year-old safety’s tackling is drawing renewed attention.

Malik Mustapha’s Hit on Drake London Sparks Controversy

London exited Sunday’s game after colliding with Mustapha during the third quarter.

Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group reported on X that London entered the medical tent following the helmet-to-helmet contact.

The Falcons receiver appeared frustrated after the collision. Video circulated by Underdog showed London shouting toward an official on the sideline, although his exact words have not been independently confirmed.

London was evaluated for a concussion but cleared to return.

He finished with seven receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown, helping Atlanta hand San Francisco its first loss of the season.

For Mustapha, however, the incident raises another question: Will the NFL issue a fine for a hit that went unpunished during the game?

The absence of a flag does not prevent the league from taking disciplinary action.

49ers Safety Already Fined for Hit on Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Mustapha has been through this process before.

The NFL fined him $6,998 for unnecessary roughness following San Francisco’s October 11 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The violation involved a hit on defenseless receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba during Seattle’s final offensive drive. Officials did not throw a flag, but the league subsequently determined that Mustapha’s contact warranted punishment.

The safety responded to the fine with a one-word Instagram story: “Soft.”

Then came another controversial play.

During the 49ers’ October 19 victory over the Washington Commanders, Mustapha delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on wide receiver Stefon Diggs that also went unflagged.

ESPN’s broadcast questioned the lack of a penalty, and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk subsequently suggested another fine was likely.

The NFL ultimately declined to fine Mustapha for that play, according to NBC Sports’ Josh Alper on October 24.

The decision is an important distinction. While Mustapha has been involved in three scrutinized collisions, only one has resulted in a confirmed fine this season.

Could Malik Mustapha Face an NFL Suspension?

Under the NFL’s updated player-safety disciplinary system for 2026, three qualifying violations in the same category can trigger a one-game suspension.

The five emphasized categories include hits on defenseless players, launching, hip-drop tackles, horse-collar tackles and blindside blocks.

Mustapha’s fine for the Smith-Njigba hit falls into the defenseless-player category. His contact with Diggs did not produce another violation, leaving him with one confirmed offense in that category.

If the NFL determines that the London collision constitutes another hit on a defenseless player, Mustapha would have two qualifying violations this season. A third could trigger a one-game suspension.

There is also an important distinction between a hit on a defenseless player and an impermissible use-of-the-helmet violation. Not every helmet-related fine counts toward the league’s three-strikes suspension threshold.

Whether Sunday’s hit warrants discipline, and how the NFL would classify it, has not been announced.

The league reviews potential on-field violations independently of the penalties assessed by game officials.

Its next weekly accountability report is scheduled for Saturday, October 31, when Mustapha should learn whether his latest controversial collision will result in another financial penalty.