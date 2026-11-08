49ers Receive Injury Update on Mike Evans Before Raiders Game

The San Francisco 49ers will be without wideout Mike Evans for the Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to his Achilles tendinitis. However, could the Niners also be without the veteran receiver for Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys?

On Nov. 8, ahead of the game against the Silver and Black, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo shared the latest injury update on Evans, as the insider believes the player will have a questionable status for the game against Dallas.

“[Evans] is not playing today after the bye week,” Garafolo said during an appearance on NFL Network. “He had that Achilles issue that popped up beforehand. He’s dealing with some tendonitis there. We know how painful that can be.

“He is not going to play [against the Raiders], and I would say he’s questionable at best for next week’s game as well. We’ll see how the week goes. He is improving and working his way back but Christian McCaffrey dealt with this a couple of years ago, so the 49ers know how painful and debilitating it can be.”

San Francisco will feel the loss of Evans in the game against Las Vegas, as he has played 128 pass snaps so far this season, leading to a PFF receiving grade of 92.3.

Moreover, he has hauled in 27 receptions on 38 targets for 420 receiving yards and three touchdowns while averaging 15.6 yards per reception and generating 74 yards after the catch.

Insider Issues More 49ers Injury News Ahead of Week 9

Garafolo also shared the latest injury news on other players like Christian McCaffrey and Nick Bosa ahead of the game against the Raiders.

“Speaking of McCaffrey, his hamstring injury is off the injury report, and he’s expected to have a full workload today against the Raiders,” Garafolo added. “That’s great news for the 49ers. Even better news is that Nick Bosa is set to return to action today.

“He said he felt great, with the bye week giving him one more week of rest. He has a lot of muscle, as you can see on display right there. He’s returning to action today for the first time since September.”

Fred Warner on Raiders’ Return to Bay Area

The Week 9 game between the Raiders and 49ers will rekindle the Bay Area rivalry that still remains, and it’s not only between the two fan bases, as Niners linebacker Fred Warner can feel how big of a game this is.

On Nov. 5, Warner spoke to the media and was asked about the Bay Area rivalry the Niners and Raiders had when the Silver and Black were in Oakland. However, for Warner, that rivalry hasn’t gone away.

“It’s exciting for me because I know it’s exciting for the fans,” Warner told reporters. “I’ve had several people on the outside tell me, ‘Y’all better beat the Raiders.’ It means a lot even though they aren’t in Oakland anymore. This week, they’re the Oakland Raiders and so, it’s exciting, man.”

The Raiders are coming off a win in Week 8 over the New York Jets, so this game means a lot to both the Silver and Black and San Francisco. At 4-4, Las Vegas is looking to get back to over .500, while the 49ers are looking for a bounce-back win after a Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons before their bye week.