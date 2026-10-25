Is Mike Evans Playing Today? 49ers Confirm WR Injury Status vs. Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers will be without one of their biggest offensive weapons against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 25.

Wide receiver Mike Evans is officially inactive for the Week 7 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, confirming he will miss Sunday’s game while dealing with rib and Achilles injuries.

The 49ers confirmed Evans’ absence on their official gameday inactive list, two days after head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled the veteran receiver out. Evans did not participate in any of San Francisco’s three practices leading up to the contest.

Evans’ absence comes at a difficult time for the undefeated 49ers, who are also missing fellow wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. because of a hamstring injury. However, San Francisco will welcome another veteran receiver back into the lineup.

Is Mike Evans Playing Today Against the Falcons?

No. Mike Evans will not play against the Falcons on Sunday, October 25.

The 33-year-old receiver was officially listed among the 49ers’ seven inactive players, ending any uncertainty about his availability for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Evans is dealing with Achilles tendinitis as well as a rib injury that has bothered him in recent weeks.

He aggravated the Achilles issue during San Francisco’s 23-17 victory over the Washington Commanders on October 19, exiting late in the second quarter and never returning.

Before leaving that contest, Evans had already caught three passes for 94 yards. He has recorded 27 receptions for 420 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Evans’ absence is particularly significant given the team’s other injuries at wide receiver. Samuel also appears on Sunday’s inactive list, leaving San Francisco without two established receiving threats.

How Long Is Mike Evans Out For? Latest 49ers Injury Update

The 49ers have not announced an exact return date for Evans, but Shanahan previously expressed optimism that his Achilles injury would not require an extended absence.

Following the Commanders game, Shanahan explained that Evans has dealt with Achilles tendinitis before and experienced a flare-up during the victory.

“We don’t think it’s a long-term thing,” Shanahan said, according to NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk.

The coach also acknowledged that the team’s upcoming bye week might provide Evans with valuable recovery time if he could not face Atlanta.

That scenario is now a reality.

San Francisco has a bye in Week 8, meaning Evans will not have another scheduled game until Sunday, November 8, when the 49ers host the Las Vegas Raiders.

That makes the Raiders matchup a logical target to monitor for his potential return, although the team has not guaranteed he will be available.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan also reported that Evans had not suffered an Achilles tear and could return following the bye, barring setbacks.

For now, his status beyond Week 7 remains undetermined.

49ers Get Christian Kirk Back With Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Out

San Francisco received some encouraging news elsewhere in its receiving corps.

Christian Kirk is active against the Falcons and is set to make his 49ers debut after being activated from injured reserve on Saturday, October 24.

Kirk had been recovering from a calf injury but participated fully in all three practices leading up to the game.

Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak offered a positive assessment of Kirk’s progress earlier in the week.

“He looks good. We got him back into practice last week and you can see him getting better this week for sure,” Kubiak said, according to the 49ers’ official website.

Kirk’s return gives San Francisco another experienced option at receiver at a time when its depth is being tested.

The 49ers will also have linebacker Dre Greenlaw back after he served a one-game suspension during the team’s Week 6 victory over Washington.

San Francisco enters Sunday’s game at 6-0, looking to preserve its unbeaten start despite missing several key contributors.

In addition to Evans and Samuel, the 49ers’ official inactive list includes Nick Bosa, Luke Gifford, Garret Wallow, Marques Sigle and quarterback Kurtis Rourke.

The upcoming bye offers San Francisco a chance to get healthier. Until then, Kirk’s return takes on added importance with Evans and Samuel both sidelined.