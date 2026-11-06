New Details Emerge on Brandon Aiyuk’s Meeting With 49ers: Report

The San Francisco 49ers got some interesting news this week when wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who hasn’t played since 2024 and has been on the Reserve/Left Squad list, filed his paperwork for reinstatement into the NFL.

Aiyuk had a falling out with the organization after signing a long-term contract extension just weeks before he suffered a serious knee injury in 2024.

However, after he failed to follow the team’s rehabilitation protocol and missed post-surgery checkups, the 49ers voided roughly $27 million in contract guarantees. From that point on, Aiyuk refused to return to the team’s facilities, requested a trade and made his displeasure with the franchise clear on social media.

New Details Emerge on Aiyuk Situation

After Aiyuk filed his paperwork alongside his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, he was set to return to the team’s facilities on Friday.

With that meeting less than 24 hours away, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared some new details about what will unfold when Aiyuk arrives.

Aiyuk will reportedly meet with the team, likely including general manager John Lynch and other front office officials, at 3 p.m. ET alongside Rosenhaus.

Rosenhaus’ text, shared by Schefter, read, “We will be there tomorrow at 3pm to meet with the team at the facility. We will put our best foot forward and go from there.”

Brandon Aiyuk’s agent Drew Rosenhaus repeated that his client will report back to the 49ers on Friday afternoon. “We will be there tomorrow at 3pm to meet with the team at the facility,” Rosenhaus texted. “We will put our best foot forward and go from there.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2026

What Is Expected to Happen With Aiyuk?

The 49ers really have one of three decisions to make. They can keep Aiyuk under his current contract and welcome him back to the team, release him and allow him to become a free agent, or try to trade him before Tuesday’s deadline.

A trade would seem like a long shot given the circumstances surrounding his contract and the fact that he hasn’t played in roughly two years. It would be difficult to imagine another team giving up an asset to acquire him under those circumstances.

49ers general manager John Lynch didn’t rule out a reunion while speaking during an appearance on KNBR on Thursday, though.

“Yeah, of course. I think everything’s possible. I will say this: We’ve worked with [agent Drew Rosenhaus] a lot. Drew is a good guy to deal with. He’s reasonable, he’s got integrity…We’ll see how this thing goes. I think I’ll just leave it at that.”