NFL Insider: 49ers Prepared to Make Trade for $160 Million All-Pro

The San Francisco 49ers are unbeaten, have plenty of salary cap space, and are ready to make moves before the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, that could mean bringing back a familiar face in defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

“One team that could decide to make a run at Colts DT DeForest Buckner is the San Francisco 49ers, a team the star defensive tackle played for from 2016 through 2019, according to league sources,” Schefter wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning.

The Colts are a reeling franchise at 2-4, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported they are facing a “three-game season” before making a decision on a possible fire sale — one that would almost certainly include shipping out Buckner, a 2-time NFL All-Pro and 3-time Pro Bowler with approximately $160 million in career earnings.

Buckner Voiced Concerns With Colts’ Direction

Buckner hasn’t been shy about voicing his concerns about the Colts’ direction, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2019.

“I’m sick and tired of the same song and dance every year,” Buckner said recently.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper put Buckner at the top of his list of NFL players who could be possible trade targets.

“The Colts traded for Buckner in March 2020,” Popper wrote on October 23. “They made the postseason that year. They have missed the playoffs in each season since, while Buckner has been one of the best interior defenders in the league. Like Nelson, Buckner is on an expiring deal. Through six weeks, he led the Colts in sacks (four) and pressures (19). Buckner missed seven games in 2025 with a neck injury but has looked healthy in 2026.”

49ers Need Help on Interior Defensive Line

The 49ers, like almost every other position group, have experienced major injury setbacks on the interior defensive line.

Most notably, 6-foot-5, 332-pound up-and-coming star defensive tackle Alfred Collins suffered a season-ending injury in practice just days before the regular season began.

“Collins was slated to start next to Osa Odighizuwa at defensive tackle in Friday’s season opener against the Rams in Australia,” The Athletic’s Matt Barrows wrote on September 9. “Fellow second-year player CJ West likely will step into that role now, with rookie Gracen Halton also playing significant snaps.”