NFL Takes Back ‘Hypocritical’ Fine on 49ers All-Pro Kyle Juszczyk

Give the NFL credit for realizing it made a mistake.

“The NFL has rescinded the $14,926 fine it imposed on 49ers FB Kyle ‘Juice’ Juszczyk for what it thought was a distasteful celebration of chugging a beer,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday morning. “The league said it was withdrawing the fine ‘because his celebration was simulating drinking a juice box, not a beer … Mr. Juszczyk finally stated that the fine is hypocritical with the amount of Bud Light sponsorships surrounding the NFL.’ Fine rescinded.”

Juszczyk has long done the celebration that simulates drinking juice — not beer. Juszcyzk does not drink beer.

“The NFL has rescinded the $14,926 fine it imposed on Kyle Juszczyk for what it thought was a distasteful celebration of chugging a beer,” Coach Yac wrote on their official X account on Wednesday. “The league said it was withdrawing the fine because his celebration was simulating drinking a juice box, not a beer. Well no (expletive).”

Immediate Backlash After Fine Issued

It was Juszczyk’s 2nd fine in as many weeks from the NFL’s Gameday Accountability Team and met with immediate backlash.

“‘Your imitation of chugging a beer constituted an offensive demonstration and could reasonably be construed as being in poor taste,’ the NFL wrote in its letter to inform Juszczyk of his fine.

“Juszczyk should threaten to counter sue for defamation,” ESPN analyst and former NFL All-Pro center Jason Kelce wrote on his official X account. “How dare the NFL allege false accusations … no way they can prove he was chugging alcohol. He was chugging that ‘juice.'”

Juszczyk was fined $20,033 for illegal use of his helmet in a Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

“An absolutely wild fine clearly handed down by someone who hasn’t seen this celebration many, many times over the years with Juszczyk simply drinking his ‘Juice,’” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account.

NFL Came Down Hard on Kyle Juszczyk Again

The “poor taste” fine was Juszczyk’s 6th NFL fine in the last 3 seasons, including 2 separate fines of about $10,000 for illegal use of the helmet in an upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round in January.

One play in particular against the Eagles stood out when Juszczyk used his helmet as a battering ram to bowl over struggling safety Reed Blankenship in the second half.

Juszczyk is currently out of the lineup for the 49ers after suffering a bone bruise in his leg in a Week 4 win over the Denver Broncos that improved the 49ers to 4-0.