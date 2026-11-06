49ers Get Massive Nick Bosa Update Ahead of Raiders Game

San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa has not played since Week 2 of the NFL season.

Bosa has missed the 49ers’ last 5 games due to a calf injury sustained during practice ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite Bosa’s absence, the 49ers currently hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 6-1 record.

San Francisco is coming out of their bye week. They will face the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1:25 p.m. PST.

49ers Get Massive Nick Bosa Update

Nick Bosa was officially off the 49ers’ injury report on Friday. This means Bosa is good to go against the Raiders on Sunday.

“DE Nick Bosa and RB Christian McCaffrey have no injury designations and are good to go Sunday against the Raiders,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reported.

It will be a huge boost to the 49ers’ defensive line to get the All-Pro edge rusher back.

However, San Francisco’s wide receiver core will be decimated for a second consecutive game.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reported that the 49ers ruled out WRs Mike Evans (Achilles), Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and Christian Kirk (knee). Neither Evans nor Samuel played in the 49ers’ Week 7 matchup vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

Nick Bosa Returns to a New Look Defensive Line

The 49ers’ defensive front stepped up in pivotal moments while Bosa was out. Rookie DT Gracen Halton shined in the 49ers’ victory against the Seattle Seahawks. The fourth-round pick forced a fumble and recovered it for a touchdown before halftime.

Then, rookie DE Romello Height and Keion White collapsed on Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels to secure the Monday Night Football win.

While the defensive line group made up of the aforementioned Halton, Height, White and DT Osa Odighizuwa has held down the front without Bosa, they severely struggled in the 49ers’ lone loss to the Falcons.

They managed only 3 pressures on 34 dropbacks by QB Michael Penix Jr.

Then, 49ers General Manager John Lynch made a move going into the bye week to acquire Indianapolis Colts DT DeForest Buckner on Oct. 27.

San Francisco sent a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Colts in exchange for Buckner.

Buckner spent his first four seasons with the 49ers. He helped lead the team to the Super Bowl in 2019.

Quick Look at Nick Bosa This Season

Bosa returned for the 49ers’ 2026 regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a torn ACL in Week 3 in Sep. of 2025.

The star pass rusher has recorded 7 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 QB hit and 0 sacks in his first two games this season.

Bosa has made 5 Pro Bowls, been named to 2 All-Pro teams, and won Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 during his 8-year NFL career.