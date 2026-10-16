49ers Owner On Verge of Returning From Lengthy NFL Suspension

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York knew enough about how the NFL works to stay away from his team for the first 3 weeks of the season.

Those weeks would eventually count toward a 6-game suspension that ends after his unbeaten team faces the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

How York is received when he returns — if he begins to come around the team again — is another issue entirely after his arrest for soliciting prostitution in Ohio this summer.

NFL Came Down Hard on 49ers Owner Jed York

The NFL came down hard on York on October 2, handing out a punishment following his arrest for soliciting a prostitute in Ohio that left a lasting stain on his legacy and his family’s legacy as owners of 1 of the NFL’s premier franchises.

“Just in: San Francisco 49ers principal owner Jed York has been suspended for six regular-season games and fined $500,000 for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account following the suspension.

York was arrested on August 23 at the Wheat Hill Mobile Home Community in East Palestine, Ohio, as part of an online prostitution sting conducted by local authorities.

“Today, the NFL concluded its review, and I accept its decision in full,” York said in a prepared statement. “To my family, to the players, coaches, and employees of the San Francisco 49ers, to our fans and partners, I am deeply sorry. This was an inexcusable mistake and I take full responsibility. What I did does not reflect my values or the man I strive to be for my family. While I fell short of the model I want to set for my sons, I now hope to show them the importance of owning up to one’s failures, and that even our worst moments teach us to be better. Leading the 49ers is a privilege, and one I don’t take lightly. Your trust will have to be earned back over time, and I look forward to that work ahead.”

Jed York Stayed Away From 49ers After Arrest

York stayed away from the 49ers since his arrest and while the NFL conducted its investigation — the 49ers are now 5-0 and one of just three remaining unbeaten teams.

“49ers principal owner Jed York has been suspended for six regular-season games and fined $500,000 for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, the NFL announced today,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote. “During the time the league’s investigation has been proceeding, York has stayed away from the 49ers first three regular-season games, as well as from NFL league meetings. Those three missed games are counted toward his suspension, and he may return on Tuesday, Oct. 20.”