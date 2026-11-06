Raiders’ Brock Bowers Sparks Strong Message From 49ers Coach

The San Francisco 49ers‘ pass defense will have their hands full going up against Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers. Moreover, if the Niners want to come away with a win, they’ll need to limit the 23-year-old’s impact on this game.

After missing a few games at the start of the season, Bowers has hit the ground running. Bowers has had 41 receptions for 547 yards and has scored five touchdowns in six games, per StatMuse.

Ahead of the Week 9 game between the 49ers and Raiders, Niners defensive coordinator Raheem Morris spoke about Bowers and had high praise for the tight end.

“He’s a stud,” Morris told reporters on Nov. 5. “He’s one of those guys; he can run after the catch, he plays fast, he can do everything. He’s one of those guys who plays the receiver position, tight end position… the ultimate joker, as some guru offensive coordinators call those guys.”

49ers Defense Needs to Be Aware of Brock Bowers

Moreover, Morris noted he will need to be aware of where Bowers is on the field, as the Raiders star can be a mismatch for anyone on his defense.

“You can move him anywhere, being in the backfield, running routes from backfield, he can do it all,” Morris added. “He presents all types of matchup problems, and we got a bunch of guys who gotta be able to matchup against him. You don’t hold guys like that down without having some versatile pieces, some tools for those type of people.”

Bowers isn’t the only tight end on the Raiders that Morris will need to worry about, as Michael Mayer is also having a breakout season as Las Vegas is rolling with a one-two punch at the tight end position.

Mayer has played 280 pass snaps so far this season, leading to a PFF receiving grade of 81.0. Furthermore, he has hauled in 36 receptions on 42 targets for 351 receiving yards and one touchdown while averaging 9.8 yards per reception and generating 180 yards after the catch.

It will be interesting to see how the 49ers defense goes about trying to contain the two Raiders tight ends who have been go-to targets for veteran QB Kirk Cousins this season.

George Kittle Gives Candid Message About Brock Bowers

Meanwhile, 49ers tight end George Kittle shared his thoughts on the Las Vegas star and what’s allowed Bowers to be successful early in his career.

“Confidence in himself, his ability, physical ability,” Kittle told reporters on Nov. 5. “You watch him, he runs routes fully extended like he’s Mike Evans. You put him in tight, and he’s running routes on safeties and linebackers. The way he attacks the ball is very unique. There’s no one who really does it like him.

“He’s a very unique player. I don’t think people give him enough credit for his burst and speed. He’s going to go out there, and I think he’s going to be a huge challenge for our defense. I have no idea what our game plan is for him, but slow him down a little bit, guys.”