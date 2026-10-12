How the 49ers Could Replace Suspended LB Dre Greenlaw

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks in a thrilling 32-29 win on Sunday. The 49ers improved to a 5-0 record and sit atop the NFC West standings.

Their next game will be on Monday, Oct. 19, against the Washington Commanders (1-3-1) at Levi’s Stadium. The Commanders are coming off a 27-27 tie against the New York Giants.

The 49ers, however, will be without key LB Dre Greenlaw in their Week 6 matchup. The NFL announced that it suspended Greenlaw for one game after the 49ers LB head-butted Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported: “49ers’ Dre Greenlaw, who was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, has been suspended one game. Greenlaw head-butted Ernest Jones IV.”

The 49ers starting linebacker plans to appeal the NFL’s decision. Greenlaw’s appeal hearing will happen on Tuesday, Oct. 13, according to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

However, if the NFL upholds its decision to suspend Greenlaw, the 49ers could look to rookie linebacker Jaden Dugger to fill in.

Jaden Dugger Could Start In Place For Dre Greenlaw

The 49ers could turn to Dugger to start alongside All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner. While the pairing of Warner and Greenlaw is one of the best LB duos in the NFL, Dugger has shown promise early in his rookie season.

The 49ers selected the linebacker out of the University of Louisiana in the 5th round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 22-year-old rookie has 17 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 sack. He has played in all 5 regular-season games, starting 2.

Dugger impressed after the 49ers ejected Greenlaw in the second quarter against the Seahawks. The rookie LB finished Sunday’s game with a season-high 9 tackles and 1 sack.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote on X: “The 49ers have tapped into rookie Jaden Dugger‘s versatility. He started at strong side linebacker, playing only on base downs. After Dre Greenlaw was disqualified, Dugger was an every-down linebacker alongside Fred Warner. Dugger had nine tackles & one sack.”

David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard was also impressed with Dugger’s play.

“Jaden Dugger won straight-up as a DE on a pass rush for his sack against Abraham Lucas on Sunday. He also plugged the run well from a stack LB position and he’s used often to cover,” Lombardi wrote on X.

49ers Defense Shines In Critical Week 5 Win

The 49ers were without star edge rusher Nick Bosa during their Week 5 matchup. Bosa is battling a calf injury he sustained in practice leading up to the Week 3 game against the Cardinals.

San Francisco’s defensive line still got after Darnold. They totaled 5 sacks and 7 tackles for loss. Darnold finished with 195 yards (18-for-29), 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions.

49ers CB Renardo Green caught both of Darnold’s interceptions. Fred Warner and Gracen Halton forced fumbles in critical moments. Halton recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.