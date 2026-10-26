Richard Sherman Suggests 49ers Cut Ties With Polarizing Veteran

The San Francisco 49ers couldn’t keep their undefeated season going in Week 7. Despite playing a weak Atlanta Falcons team, the 49ers lost 29-20.

There were plenty of reasons for the loss. The defense wasn’t as stout as it has been for much of the season, and quarterback Brock Purdy threw two interceptions.

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix, who hasn’t been consistent this season, had an excellent game, throwing for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Cornerback Jack Jones could be in the doghouse after this game.

He has never been strong in coverage, but makes it up with his ability to turn the ball over. This season, he doesn’t have an interception and got beaten for some big plays against the Falcons. Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman has seen enough. While he didn’t outright say he thinks the team should cut Jack Jones, he wants to see a different cornerback replace the veteran.

“I thought the safeties would be an issue this season. Ji’Ayir Brown and Malik Mustapha have played outstanding football,” Sherman said on “The Richard Sherman Podcast.” “But Jack Jones is kind of a mystery. He’s the 50/50, you don’t know what you’re gonna get out of him and that’s been an issue. I think they’re gonna have to look at free agents or look for a trade and find another veteran corner outside of Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green— that can go in there and play solid football. Every time they put Jones in there in a critical situation, it ends up being an issue. I don’t think he’s made enough big plays so far for this team to justify keeping him.”

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Could Jones Get Cut?

Jones is a frustrating player for many reasons. He has a tendency to give up big plays, and he is also known to make noise off the field. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he ends up having a response to Sherman’s quote.

If he’s not going to be turning the ball over, the 49ers might find him to be more trouble than he’s worth. Jones is only on a one-year, $1.2 million contract. Cutting him wouldn’t really affect the 49ers’ salary cap situation. Jones does have talent, so the team may choose to hold onto him, but he could be on a short leash going forward.

George Kittle Just Happy 49ers Didn’t Have Injuries

It’s kind of a miracle that the 49ers have been this good considering how many major injuries they have to key players. Every team wants to go undefeated, but the 49ers still have a comfortable lead in the NFC West.

Tight end George Kittle made sure to find the silver linings after the loss.

“When you do lose, especially in this organization, it makes everybody really just look at yourself in the mirror,” Kittle said after the game. “I think it’s going to spark a bigger fire underneath us. All we want to do is win.

“And it could be worse. We didn’t have a bunch of guys get injured today, and we got guys coming back. So I’m excited about that.”