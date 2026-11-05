Rob Gronkowski All In on 49ers Making Potential Blockbuster Trade for Star WR

The San Francisco 49ers have already made one blockbuster trade ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline, acquiring defensive tackle DeForest Buckner last week.

The 49ers might not be done, as they continue to explore the wide receiver market while several injuries leave them short-handed at the position.

NFL legend and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski has one particular player in mind as a potential blockbuster addition for San Francisco.

Gronkowski Calls for 49ers Trade

Gronkowski appeared on the “Up & Adams Show With Kay Adams” this week, where Kay Adams asked him to say “Yay or Nay” on rumored trade pitches around the league.

One move Gronkowski loved was the 49ers acquiring New York Jets star WR Garrett Wilson. San Francisco would likely have to put a hefty offer on the table to convince the Jets to part with a player they’ve made clear they don’t want to trade.

“Garrett Wilson… listen the Niners, they do need a wide receiver, all six of there top guys are out, the Jets they’re kind of in a rebuilding process as well which is weird to say because they’re a better team this year than over the last couple years but yeah it makes sense. Garrett Wilson to the Niners, I’m yay,” Gronkowski said.

Is Gronk IN or OUT on these potential deadline deals? Justin Herbert ➡️ Browns

Jonathan Taylor ➡️ Bengals

Garrett Wilson ➡️ 49ers

Daniel Jones ➡️ Vikings @RobGronkowski | @heykayadams https://t.co/AhuUI42wXR — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 5, 2026

Jets Say ‘No Way’ They Trade Wilson

Despite the frustration Wilson has expressed, the Jets don’t sound like they’re entering the deadline as sellers, at least based on what they’ve said. They’re 2-6 and face the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, but they still seem intent on keeping their star receiver.

Last weekend, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that a reliable source told him there’s “no way” the Jets would be willing to trade Wilson.

That said, the Tennessee Titans said the same thing before trading Jeffrey Simmons to the Chicago Bears, who gave Tennessee two first-round picks for the star defensive tackle.

If the 49ers put an offer on the table that the Jets can’t refuse, who’s to say they couldn’t lure Wilson out of New York by Tuesday’s deadline? Adding a player of that caliber to their already talented offense would certainly put San Francisco among the top Super Bowl favorites.