Rob Gronkowski Makes Strong Statement on 49ers After Loss to Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers dropped their first game of the NFL season on Sunday, losing 29-20 to the Atlanta Falcons.

Now sitting at 6-1 overall and still in first place in the NFC West, they’re entering a much-needed bye week at a timely point in the season. They’ll look to get several players healthy before returning to action.

Rob Gronkowski Makes Strong Statement on 49ers

Legendary tight end and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski discussed the game Monday on his podcast with Julian Edelman.

Although Gronkowski expressed concern about the injury bug that continues to plague the 49ers, he remains a firm believer that it won’t affect the team in the long run.

“Why are the 49ers always injured? We’re not even talking about this year, not last year, I’m talking about the last 4-5 years. Why are they always injured?” Gronkowski said on ‘The Gronk and Jules Show.”

“There’s just a lot of guys on IR that are designated to return… I don’t think there’s a panic meter at all for the San Francisco 49ers, but this was a game, it was a trap game, but it was a trap game that you kind of saw coming.

“Brock Purdy is playing at an MVP level right now and he’s kind of an extension of Kyle Shanahan in the huddle… but eventually if you don’t have the weapons around you as well, the magic is going to run out a little bit but the magic will be back right away once Mike Evans and company start coming back after the bye week,” Gronkowski added. “The 49ers beat themselves more than the Atlanta Falcons won this game.”

Reacting to all the Week 7 action with @RobGronkowski on a brand new episode of the @GronkandJules show out now everywhere ⬇️ Tune In ⬇️

https://t.co/fLt6RxVRNb https://t.co/FoCaLtWpsy — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) October 26, 2026

49ers Get Pivotal Injury Updates

Before heading into their bye week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media Monday, roughly 24 hours after the loss, and provided pivotal updates on the team’s injuries.

Shanahan revealed that seven players have a good chance to return after the bye week. That group includes wide receivers Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and Demarcus Robinson. Also star pass rusher Nick Bosa should be back after missing the last few weeks.

He also confirmed that running back Christian McCaffrey avoided a serious injury Sunday after exiting the game. McCaffrey has a mild hamstring strain and should be ready to go in Week 9.