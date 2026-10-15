San Francisco 49ers Make Specific Roster Move After Dre Greenlaw Suspension

The San Francisco 49ers made several roster moves Thursday, October 15, as they prepare to play their next game without starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

San Francisco announced it promoted veteran defensive lineman Ogbo Okoronkwo to its active 53-man roster and signed linebacker Eugene Asante to its practice squad. The team also opened the practice window for wide receiver Christian Kirk, who has been on injured reserve.

The moves come after the NFL suspended Greenlaw for one game following his ejection during San Francisco’s 32-29 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on October 11.

Greenlaw’s appeal was denied, leaving the undefeated 49ers without one of their leading tacklers for their October 19 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

49ers Promote Ogbo Okoronkwo to 53-Man Roster

Okoronkwo’s promotion brings an experienced pass rusher back to San Francisco’s active roster after a series of transactions involving the 31-year-old defensive lineman.

The 49ers released Okoronkwo on October 9 before re-signing him to their practice squad the following day. He was subsequently elevated for the October 11 game against Seattle.

Now, he’s back on the 53-man roster.

According to the 49ers’ official announcement, Okoronkwo has appeared in five games this season, recording two tackles and one sack.

The former fifth-round pick has played 86 regular-season games across eight NFL seasons, totaling 129 tackles, 18 sacks and four forced fumbles.

His experience comes at a useful time for San Francisco, which has dealt with injuries along its defensive line, including a calf injury to star pass rusher Nick Bosa.

Okoronkwo isn’t a direct replacement for Greenlaw, who plays linebacker, but his promotion gives defensive coordinator Raheem Morris another established option in the defensive front.

Dre Greenlaw Suspension Leaves 49ers Without Key Defender

Greenlaw’s absence creates a more immediate concern at linebacker.

The NFL issued a one-game suspension after Greenlaw headbutted Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who was not wearing a helmet, during a sideline confrontation in Seattle.

The incident followed an unnecessary roughness penalty involving Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and resulted in Greenlaw’s ejection.

Greenlaw appealed the suspension, but hearing officer James Thrash upheld the punishment.

The 29-year-old has recorded 37 tackles this season, the second-most on San Francisco’s defense.

Rookie linebacker Jaden Dugger helped fill the void after Greenlaw’s ejection against Seattle, finishing with nine tackles and a sack.

The 49ers also added some organizational depth Thursday by signing Asante, a former Auburn linebacker who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2025.

Asante most recently spent time on the Arizona Cardinals‘ practice squad before being released October 13. His addition does not guarantee a role against Washington, but it gives San Francisco another linebacker available for a potential elevation.

San Francisco enters Monday’s game with a 5-0 record after surviving a turnover-filled contest in Seattle.

The 49ers have managed to remain undefeated despite injuries throughout their roster. Now, they’ll have to navigate their first game without Greenlaw this season, with the veteran eligible to return after the Washington matchup.