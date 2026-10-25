Christian McCaffrey Injury Update: Did 49ers RB Play in Second Half vs. Falcons?

The San Francisco 49ers are no strangers to injuries — and one player who has proven especially susceptible in recent years has been former NFL Offensive Player of the Year and running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey appeared to suffer a leg injury in a Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons after Kaleon Black took over and ran for a 30-yard touchdown while McCaffrey received sideline treatment in the second quarter.

“49ers RB Christian McCaffrey having his left leg worked on on the sideline,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Took a hard shot on it on the first drive after 24-yard catch … CMC has been in the blue tent for quite awhile.”

The 49ers quickly labeled McCaffrey “questionable” for the rest of the game against the Falcons before he went to the locker room with a trainer.

McCaffrey bounced back and returned to the field to start the second half.

“49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is back in to open their first drive of third quarter,” Wagoner wrote on X.

“Christian McCaffrey has returned,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X.

McCaffrey opened scoring for the unbeaten 49ers with a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter — a drive in which he totaled 69 yards. He missed 13 games with injuries in 2024 and was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2025.

Big Opportunity Arises for Rookie Kaelon Black

McCaffrey’s injury opened up a big opportunity for Black.

“49ers say Christian McCaffrey has a thigh injury and is questionable to return,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on X. “Big opportunity for rookie Kaelon Black.”

Black was a 3rd-round pick (No. 90 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft after helping lead Indiana to an undefeated season and a College Football Playoff national championship in 2025.

NFL Draft Analyst Projected Black as Day 3 Pick

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Black as a 5th or 6th-round pick.

“‘Get what is blocked’ runner with good size and above-average aggression as a finisher,” Zierlein Wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “Black split carries in Indiana’s downhill attack and generally kept the run on its designed track. He lacks ideal burst and utilizes too many stutter-steps in processing the run lane while headed to the hole. He’s not elusive inside but will add yards with his tackle-breaking and fall-forward running style. Black is a grinder with below-average third-down value, but he could create competition for a RB3/4 role in camp.”