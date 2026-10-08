49ers Get Strong Message From Seahawks QB Sam Darnold

The San Francisco 49ers have earned the respect of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.

And based on what Darnold said ahead of Sunday’s NFC West showdown, San Francisco’s defense is forcing Seattle to think carefully about how it approaches the game.

Darnold praised the 49ers’ ability to prevent explosive plays, explaining how the team’s linebackers, secondary and defensive front work together to frustrate opposing quarterbacks.

“They do a really good job,” Darnold told reporters. “Obviously getting into the nitty-gritty, like just their backers, their back end and then obviously their rush all being tied together. They do a really good job with that.”

He also highlighted San Francisco’s tackling and ability to keep plays in front of its defenders.

It’s a significant endorsement of a defense that has helped the 49ers open the season 4-0, particularly given the injuries San Francisco has navigated through the first month.

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Sam Darnold Reveals His Plan Against 49ers Defense

Darnold also offered some insight into how Seattle intends to approach Sunday’s matchup.

Rather than forcing big plays against a defense designed to prevent them, Darnold believes patience will be essential.

“You always want to stay on schedule as a quarterback, right? Like first and second down, staying on schedule, keeping the ball moving forward, and you know, explosives will come,” Darnold said.

“You’re never, I don’t think you’re ever really hunting explosives. They just kind of come naturally within the game plan.”

That approach speaks directly to what San Francisco has done well this season.

According to Niners Nation, the 49ers entered Week 5 leading the NFL in explosive play rate allowed at just 2.7%.

New defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has leaned heavily on coverage discipline, with the 49ers using Cover 4 on approximately 45.8% of their defensive snaps through four weeks, according to the outlet.

For Seattle, that creates a challenge. Darnold will have opportunities to throw downfield, but San Francisco has consistently forced opponents to earn their yardage rather than surrendering easy explosive plays.

49ers Defensive Line Presents Another Challenge for Seattle

Darnold also singled out San Francisco’s defensive line stunts, particularly how the 49ers create opportunities for their pass rush by putting opposing offenses behind schedule.

“That’s a credit to their defense, like getting offenses in second-and-longs, these dropback situations, third-and-longs, to where they can kind of work their stunts and put more guys in coverage,” Darnold explained.

That observation helps explain why Darnold emphasized staying ahead of the chains.

Long-yardage situations allow San Francisco to become more aggressive with its defensive-line movement while keeping additional defenders in coverage.

The 49ers have accomplished that despite dealing with injuries to several important defensive players.

Star defensive end Nick Bosa has been sidelined by a calf injury, while San Francisco has also dealt with injuries involving defensive tackle James Thompson, safety Marques Sigle and cornerback Upton Stout.

The team could receive reinforcements against Seattle, however.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week that defensive lineman Mykel Williams would increase his practice workload as the team evaluated whether he could make his season debut.

Williams, San Francisco’s 2025 first-round pick, is working his way back from a torn ACL.

49ers Have Chance to Send Message Against Seahawks

Sunday’s matchup offers San Francisco an opportunity to establish itself against the team responsible for ending its previous season.

The Seahawks defeated the 49ers twice in January, including a 41-6 blowout in the NFC divisional round.

Seattle then went on to win Super Bowl LX.

Now the 49ers return to Lumen Field undefeated, with an opportunity to extend their lead in the NFC West.

Their defense is coming off another impressive performance in a 24-14 victory over the Denver Broncos. San Francisco limited Denver’s rushing attack to 3.7 yards per carry, even without recording a sack of quarterback Bo Nix.

Darnold’s comments suggest Seattle understands the challenge.

And while the Seahawks quarterback acknowledged that his coaches will search for weaknesses in the 49ers’ defense, his overall message was one of respect for a unit that has made life difficult for opposing offenses.

Whether Seattle can remain patient against San Francisco’s defense may ultimately determine whether the Seahawks can repeat their success against their division rivals.