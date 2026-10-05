Seahawks Get Big Break as 49ers HC Drops Nick Bosa Injury Update

The Seattle Seahawks received encouraging news ahead of one of their biggest early-season games, with the San Francisco 49ers potentially entering Week 5 without two notable defensive linemen.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive tackle James Thompson Jr. are unlikely to play against Seattle, according to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner on Oct. 5.

Shanahan added that defensive lineman Mykel Williams will increase his workload this week with the hope that he can make his season debut Sunday, depending on how his body responds.

That perhaps sets up a significant break for Seattle’s offense as the Seahawks prepare to host the unbeaten 49ers on Oct. 11.

Bosa and Thompson both missed San Francisco’s 24-14 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 4. Williams was also unavailable after the 2025 first-round pick began this season on the reserve/PUP list while recovering from a torn ACL.

Bosa Absence Hands Seahawks’ Sam Darnold a Boost

Bosa’s potential absence is easily the biggest development for Seattle.

The former Defensive Player of the Year remains one of San Francisco’s most accomplished defenders. The 49ers signed him to a five-year, $170 million extension in 2023, a deal that included $122.5 million in guarantees.

San Francisco has been forced to test its defensive-line depth without him.

Bosa suffered a calf injury in practice before Week 4 and was expected to miss multiple weeks. Thompson has also been dealing with an ankle injury. Both players sat out every practice leading up to the Denver game before being ruled out.

Their expected absence could be especially helpful for Sam Darnold.

Darnold was sacked three times during Seattle’s 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 4 after being sacked only once across his previous two appearances this season, according to NFL.com.

He still threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns as Seattle improved to 3-1.

The Seahawks now get an occasion to attack a San Francisco front that could again be missing its biggest pass-rushing threat.

49ers Could Get Mykel Williams Back Against Seattle

There’s one possible reinforcement coming for San Francisco.

Williams had his 21-day practice window opened before Week 4 after beginning the year on PUP. He practiced in a limited capacity throughout last week but didn’t play against Denver as the 49ers continued easing him back into action.

Shanahan’s latest comments indicate the former first-round pick has a legitimate chance to make his 2026 debut against Seattle.

Williams’ availability would provide some badly needed help for a defensive line that has had to rejig its rotation.

San Francisco managed two sacks and 12 quarterback pressures against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 while playing without Bosa, showing that the unit can generate disruption even without its star edge rusher.

So, facing Seattle without Bosa represents a hefty challenge anyway.

The Seahawks have won three of their first four games and are coming off a victory in which they built a 27-6 lead over the Chargers before closing out a seven-point win. San Francisco, meanwhile, heads into Week 5 at 4-0.