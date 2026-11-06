San Francisco 49ers Announce Christian McCaffrey Decision Before Raiders Game

The San Francisco 49ers are 6-1 entering Week 9 of the NFL season as they prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Following Friday’s practice, the team provided several key injury updates and officially ruled out veteran wide receivers Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and Christian Kirk, leaving the 49ers offense quite shorthanded.

However, they also received positive injury news on star running back Christian McCaffrey, who sustained a mild hamstring injury the last time San Francisco took the field in Week 7.

McCaffrey Off Injury Report vs. Raiders

In positive news, McCaffrey will be good to go for Sunday’s contest after the 49ers officially removed him from the injury report. He logged back-to-back practices on Thursday and Friday.

McCaffrey has played in every game this season and continues to serve as a workhorse in Kyle Shanahan’s high-powered offense. He’ll likely have to shoulder an even greater workload this week with the WR corps so depleted.

Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) will play Week 9. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 6, 2026

Earlier this week, McCaffrey revealed that he was caught off guard when he learned the injury was a hamstring issue, but said he “feels great.”

“I had no idea [it was a hamstring injury],” McCaffrey said Wednesday. “Sometimes the adrenaline and all these other things can get to you… It wasn’t too bad. Having the bye week was awesome. But now I feel great.”

McCaffrey’s 2026 Season With 49ers

McCaffrey has appeared in all seven games, recording 84 carries for 389 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He’s also caught 34 passes for 251 yards.

He’s in his 11th NFL season and fifth with the 49ers after San Francisco acquired him from the Carolina Panthers in 2022 in exchange for four draft picks.

49ers Welcoming Back Nick Bosa

Another positive sign for the 49ers is that they’ll welcome back star pass rusher Nick Bosa, who has missed several games this season with a calf strain he sustained during practice.

Bosa will line up alongside DeForest Buckner, who will make his first start with the 49ers since San Francisco acquired him from the Indianapolis Colts during the bye week.