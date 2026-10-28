San Francisco 49ers Sign 8-Year NFL Veteran After Falcons Loss

The San Francisco 49ers are entering their Week 8 bye after dropping Sunday’s contest against the Atlanta Falcons, 29-20.

The loss marked the 49ers’ first defeat of the 2026 NFL season, dropping them to 6-1.

Already this week, the team has made some notable roster moves. The biggest was the blockbuster trade to land defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the Indianapolis Colts, but San Francisco also made another signing Tuesday.

49ers Add 8-Year NFL Veteran

The team is bringing back a familiar face. They officially signed defensive tackle Kevin Givens to the practice squad and released wide receiver Malik Turner.

Givens has spent all eight of his NFL seasons with the 49ers organization. And the team has moved the defensive tackle on and off the roster multiple times throughout his tenure.

San Francisco released Givens on Saturday ahead of their Week 7 matchup, but they have now brought him back.

“The 49ers today announced they have signed DL Kevin Givens to the team’s practice squad and released WR Malik Turner from the practice squad.”

The #49ers today announced they have signed DL Kevin Givens to the team’s practice squad and released WR Malik Turner from the practice squad. 📰: https://t.co/sYVTibTKvW https://t.co/i3ibEYshxR — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 27, 2026

Givens’ NFL Career With 49ers

Givens, 29, joined the 49ers in 2019 after a collegiate career at Penn State and appeared in just one game as a rookie.

His best stretch in the NFL came from 2020 to 2023. He appeared in 13 or more games in each of those four seasons.

Across 71 career games, Givens has started 14 times and recorded 8.0 sacks, 94 tackles, 19 quarterback hits and 18 tackles for loss.

This season, Givens has spent most of his time on the practice squad. He’s appeared in just one game for San Francisco. The 49ers have continued to keep him in the organization despite moving him on and off the practice squad.