San Francisco 49ers Trade Pitch Lands Them 68-Sack Pro Bowler

The San Francisco 49ers are 6-1 entering Week 9 of the NFL season, and they’re coming off quite the busy bye week as well.

While the players had some time away, general manager John Lynch worked the phones and made a blockbuster acquisition, landing star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Now, the question is whether the 49ers are done there or if they’ll get even more aggressive over the coming days to add another piece or two.

49ers Trade Pitch Lands Them 68-Sack Pass Rusher

This week, CBS Sports put together a trade pitch for the 49ers that has them making a move for 33-year-old three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who’s currently with the Houston Texans.

Clowney is in his 13th NFL season and has recorded 68.0 sacks over the course of his career, along with 459 tackles, 153 quarterback hits and 122 tackles for loss.

CBS Sports’ proposed deal would send Clowney and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the 49ers in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick.

“The Niners have already given their defensive line a boost by trading for DeForest Buckner, and they should welcome Nick Bosa back into the fold soon, if not this week coming off their bye,” CBS Sports’ mock up wrote. “But they’re still just 21st in the NFL in pressure rate, according to Tru Media, and they have been dealing with injuries along the defensive front all season. Adding another capable rotational player off the edge could give them an extra boost ahead of a potential playoff run.”

CBS Sports believes the 49ers should trade for Jadeveon Clowney: “The Niners have already given their defensive line a boost by trading for DeForest Buckner, and they should welcome Nick Bosa back into the fold soon, if not this week coming off their bye. But they’re still just 21st in the NFL in pressure rate, according to Tru Media, and they have been dealing with injuries along the defensive front all season. Adding another capable rotational player off the edge could give them an extra boost ahead of a potential playoff run.” — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 5, 2026

Clowney’s NFL Career

After a standout college career at South Carolina, Clowney went No. 1 overall to the Texans in the 2014 NFL Draft. He earned three straight Pro Bowl selections from 2016 to 2018.

He spent the first five years of his NFL career with Houston before making several brief stops with other teams, including the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers. Now, he’s back with the Texans, with a potential trade looming.

Clowney has recorded just 1.5 sacks through five games this season, along with nine tackles and two tackles for loss.