San Francisco 49ers Trade Prediction Lands Colts’ WR Amid Mike Evans Speculation

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Mike Evans had to be removed from the team’s Monday Night Victory over the Washington Commanders due to an Achilles issue.

After the game, reports surfaced that it’s likely Evans will be dealing with his Achilles tendinitis for the majority of the season, so the 49ers might want to take it carefully with their No. 1 wideout, especially with a 6-0 start to the season.

With that being said, it leaves the door open for a possible trade in the coming weeks, and one name to keep an eye on is Indianapolis Colts‘ WR Josh Downs, who could be made available if the Colts don’t pick up wins in the next few weeks.

49ers Trade Idea Lands Colts’ Josh Downs

In this trade pitch between the 49ers and Colts, Indianapolis would send San Francisco wide receiver Josh Downs in exchange for a 4th-round draft pick.

The 49ers might be absent Mike Evans for a while moving forward after he left Monday night’s game against the Chiefs with Achilles tendon soreness. His injury sheet this season looks like the hospital chart for a guy the ambulance just brought into the ER after a major car wreck, and Evans is just one of several pass-catchers the 49ers have lost, to one degree or another, due to injury this season.

Meanwhile, the Colts are probably sellers in the coming weeks, and Downs is still a young WR with upside. At 25 years old and in the final year of his rookie contract, Downs would be easy to absorb into the salary cap and can offer SF some much-needed youth, durability, depth, and talent in the WR room.

Should the 49ers Pursue Josh Downs?

If the Mike Evans Achilles issue may actually put his status in jeopardy for the next handful of weeks, yes, it would be wise to pursue Josh Downs in the trade market, but San Francisco must be mindful that there could be other suitors across the NFL with the same idea of trading for an impact receiver like Josh Downs.

In 2026, Downs has 24 catches for 289 receiving yards and has been fairly productive with less-than-solid QB play.

Across his four-year career, Downs has hauled in 222 catches for 2429 yards and 11 total touchdowns.