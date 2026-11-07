San Francisco 49ers WR Suffers Unfortunate Injury Ahead of Raiders Game

The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders as they return from their Week 8 bye.

San Francisco sits at 6-1 overall and atop the NFC West. However, they may also be the most injury-riddled team in the league right now.

Following Friday’s practice, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan officially ruled out veteran wide receivers Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel.

He also revealed some unfortunate news about wide receiver Christian Kirk, whom the 49ers activated from injured reserve before their Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Kirk Suffers Unfortunate Injury

Shanahan revealed that Kirk, whom the 49ers expected to play a key role in the offense, especially with Evans and Samuel sidelined, suffered a meniscus injury during Thursday’s practice.

Kirk will miss Sunday’s game against the Raiders, and Shanahan noted that he could need surgery, although the team hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

If he does need surgery, it would almost certainly end his season. That would be a significant loss for San Francisco after the team acquired him this offseason.

#49ers Christian Kirk injured his meniscus earlier this week and the team is unsure whether he’ll require surgery, per Kyle Shanahan https://t.co/Kt81jWmJAP — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 6, 2026

Could 49ers Make Move for WR?

With the NFL trade deadline set for Tuesday, Nov. 10, the 49ers could choose to get aggressive over the coming days as they look to bolster their WR room.

Some players rumored to be potential targets for San Francisco include Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs and Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

One player who would be a much longer shot but has been labeled a good fit for the 49ers is New York Jets star Garrett Wilson. However, the Jets have been vocal about Wilson not being available. The 49ers would also have to be willing to pay a hefty price to land him.

For now, the 49ers could welcome veteran WR Demarcus Robinson back from injured reserve for Sunday’s game. At the very least, his return would give quarterback Brock Purdy another outside option with whom he’s had some success this season.

Outside of that, San Francisco will likely rely on Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing and Brandin Cooks at wide receiver.