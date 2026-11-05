49ers Legend Steve Young Has Strong Words on Brandon Aiyuk’s Return

Brandon Aiyuk’s time with the San Francisco 49ers could be nearing its end. His new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN that the wide receiver has submitted the necessary paperwork to return to the NFL.

Aiyuk is also expected at the team’s facility on Nov. 6 as he works toward reinstatement from the reserve/left squad list. The 49ers will have to decide on what happens next whether they keep, cut, or trade him. Still, a reunion appears unlikely.

Nonetheless, 49ers legend Steve Young spoke about the player’s return and shared his thoughts on how Aiyuk handled the entire situation.

“The reinstatement is something he should have done a long time ago,” Young said during a Nov. 5 appearance on KNBR. “That’s such a stubborn, really put-a-fork-in-your-eye kind of thing that he’s put off for so long. At least give yourself a chance to play somewhere. Now, whether he can renew relationships in the building, that’s a long putt right now.

“But I don’t know, who knows? I think him finally coming back into the building and doing the things he had to do structurally, fundamentally, to be able to, if you’re going to go to the Commanders, you have to do this.

“Do the things that at least give you the option, and he wouldn’t do it and that’s why we’re all wondering: Is this a mental health issue? Like, what are you doing? You’re doing things that are just so against your own interests. So, to finally do things that are in your interest, whether it’s here or somewhere else, it feels better, to be honest with you.”

Steve Young Still Worries About Brandon Aiyuk

Moreover, while Aiyuk appears to be looking to walk straight as he tries to get back into the NFL, Young noted that he’s still worried about the wideout.

“I don’t know what it really means, but I was worried about him,” Young added. “I still worry about him, and I don’t know him; I haven’t had any interaction with him, but when people do things that are against their interests over and over again, it makes me worry. So, I’m happy that he’s doing something that is in his interest.”

Would the Chiefs Make Sense for 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk

When it comes to a potential landing spot, former NFL QB Chase Daniels believes that the Kansas City Chiefs would make sense for Aiyuk given the team’s need for wideout help due to their injuries. Furthermore, the veteran wouldn’t cost them much, especially if he comes as a free agent.

“What about a guy who just got, well, not reinstated, but Brandon Aiyuk is going to the 49ers,” Daniels said during a Nov. 4 appearance on “Up & Adams.” “They have to keep him or release him. They would not have to trade for him. Now, obviously, I don’t know everything going on with that situation.

“[Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is] known for giving second and third chances. Is Brandon Aiyuk in shape? Is he not? It’s going to be an interesting standoff because he can report to the 49ers, and the 49ers either have to cut him or keep him.”