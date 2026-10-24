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Steve Young Makes Strong Statement on 49ers QB Brock Purdy Ahead of Falcons Game

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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: Steve Young looks on prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the most impressive teams in the NFL this season as they enter Week 7.

They’re 6-0 and one of just three remaining unbeaten teams, joining the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings, who are both 5-0.

San Francisco will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday despite missing several key players, including Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa.

But one constant for San Francisco has been stellar quarterback play from Brock Purdy, who’s been playing at an MVP level through six weeks.

Steve Young Makes Strong Statement on Purdy

Earlier this week, 49ers legend and NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and praised Purdy, who’s now in his fifth season with San Francisco.

“He’s the most trustworthy guy,” said Young. “You might say Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and that’s fine, but as far as showing up game to game ready to play and make good things happen without having to be magical or crazy, just call a play and run it, good things are going to happen.”

Purdy’s 2026 Season

Despite the injuries the 49ers have dealt with, especially at wide receiver, Purdy has continued to produce week in and week out.

On Monday night against the Washington Commanders, he officially became the most efficient passer in NFL history by passer rating among quarterbacks who meet the required minimum number of attempts.

Entering Sunday, Purdy has completed 69.6% of his passes for 1,460 yards and an NFL-best 14 touchdowns. He’s also rushed 30 times for 156 yards and a touchdown.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Steve Young Makes Strong Statement on 49ers QB Brock Purdy Ahead of Falcons Game

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