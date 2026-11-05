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Steve Young Makes Strong Statement on San Francisco 49ers Amid Injury Concerns

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SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Former quarterback Steve Young of the San Francisco 49ers looks on prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on January 03, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

There is no question that the San Francisco 49ers have consistently dealt with injuries over the last few years.

And while they enter Week 9 with a 6-1 record, injuries remain a major concern this season. Several players are currently sidelined, and while it’s not time to sound the alarm, the 49ers face a daunting task if they hope to reach their Super Bowl goal without their best players on the field and relatively healthy.

Steve Young Addresses Injury Concerns

Appearing on KNBR this week, 49ers legend and NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young discussed the team’s current state. He acknowledged that San Francisco can hang with anybody when healthy but emphasized that health remains a big “if.”

“It’s like the if, if, if. We have Hall of Famers on both sides of the ball. We have a quarterback, we have a genius coach. We’re that team. But if we can’t keep people healthy, if we’re always mixing and matching, especially with our age, we’re really counting on Christian to carry such a big load, along with George. We’re asking a lot,” said Young. “And if those guys answer that call, we’re in the thick of it. No question. I just pray we quit talking about injuries and get the superstars out there consistently for the next 12 games. That’s what we need.”

49ers’ Current Injuries

San Francisco is set to enter Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders with veteran wide receivers Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel both expected to miss the game, according to general manager John Lynch.

Outside of those two, the team still has several players on IR and is also monitoring what appears to be a minor hamstring strain for running back Christian McCaffrey.

Fortunately, the 49ers appear set to welcome back star pass rusher Nick Bosa and veteran WR DeMarcus Robinson from IR for Sunday’s game. That’s a positive sign as San Francisco continues to get a little healthier each day.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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