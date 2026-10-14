49ers Hall of Famer Steve Young Urges Team To Go “All In” After 5-0 Start

The San Francisco 49ers have stormed out to a dominant 5-0 start, punctuated by statement wins over the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, and reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers sit atop the NFC West standings with a 3-0 record within their division. They have a significant advantage over the Seahawks (3-2 overall) and Rams (2-3 overall).

San Francisco finished 3rd in the NFC West last season. They made the Wild Card with a 12-5 record.

Steve Young Urges 49ers To Go “All-In”

The former 49ers QB joined Bay Area radio station KNBR on Wednesday. Young detailed why the 49ers’ Super Bowl window is this year.

“If we are going to go all in… You get old fast in the NFL, and so when you have great players, you have to take advantage of the window. It is like you got these guys who are all healthy, all performing. Four guys on offense are going to the Hall of Fame. You gotta go all in,” Young told KNBR.

“We got to optimize what Brock has done with his game. What Mike Evans has brought in… You can smell that 2026 could be that year. Let’s go all in,” Young added on KNBR.

Young knows what it takes to win the Lombardi trophy. The 49ers legend served as the backup QB for Joe Montana when San Francisco won the Super Bowl in 1989 and 1990.

Young then led the 49ers to a Super Bowl win in 1995 as the starting QB.

49ers Are Currently Super Bowl Favorites

After their thrilling win against the Seahawks, the 49ers are now the favorite to win the Super Bowl, according to ESPN Bet.

ESPN Bet shared a post on X (on Oct. 13): “The 49ers are favored to win the Super Bowl, the NFC and the NFC West. It’s the first time this season the Rams are not the Super Bowl favorites.”

San Francisco is the favorite at +680 to win the Super Bowl, according to DraftKings. The Rams narrowly trail at +700.

What Does Going All-In for the 49ers Look Like?

49ers general manager John Lynch has not shied away from making trades to put San Francisco over the top.

He traded for All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams in 2020 after the 49ers lost the Super Bowl the season prior.

Lynch also made a move for superstar RB Christian McCaffrey in 2022. The 49ers ultimately fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship that year.

In addition, the 49ers GM traded for DE Chase Young in 2023. The 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl that season.

Lynch may be forced to act ahead of the deadline to patch up a roster currently battling significant injuries on the defensive line and a heavily depleted wide receiver group.

Defensive linemen Alfred Collins (season-ending), C.J. West (IR), James Thompson Jr. (ankle) and Nick Bosa (calf) have all suffered significant injuries.

Meanwhile, wide receivers Ricky Pearsall (season-ending surgery), Demarcus Robinson (IR), Christian Kirk (IR), De’Zhaun Stribling (IR), and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) will all miss time.