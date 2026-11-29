The San Francisco 49ers are without star quarterback Brock Purdy on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

That already made the task challenging. And when you add some major defensive mistakes, especially with the offense struggling with Mac Jones filling in at quarterback, it can turn into a long day.

Tom Brady Calls Out Costly 49ers Mistake

While the Seahawks held just a 7-3 lead late in the second quarter, they suddenly broke through with a 58-yard touchdown to star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, by far Seattle’s biggest offensive weapon.

You’d think the 49ers would double-team him on just about every play. Well, that wasn’t the case on this one. Smith-Njigba ran a fairly simple post route and found himself one-on-one with 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, while safety Ji’Ayir Brown provided little help over the top in Cover 4.

FOX Sports analyst Tom Brady, who is calling the game alongside Kevin Burkhardt, called out San Francisco’s defense for the costly mistake. He stressed that Smith-Njigba should never be left in one-on-one coverage, saying, “I feel like no defender should cover JSN one on one… big mistake.”

Brady also suggested the play was more the result of a poor defensive call from coordinator Raheem Morris than a mistake by Brown.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area: “Tom Brady suggested the issue on the Darnold to Smith-Njigba touchdown was more on the defensive call of Raheem Morris than on safety Ji’Ayir Brown.”

Tom Brady suggested the issue on the Darnold to Smith-Njigba touchdown was more on the defensive call of Raheem Morris than on safety Ji’Ayir Brown. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 29, 2026

Looking at the 49ers

San Francisco went into halftime trailing 17-3 and allowed Smith-Njigba to record five receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown in the first two quarters.

Still, the 49ers have a much bigger margin for error than the Seahawks. Seattle entered the game at 6-4, while San Francisco sat at 9-1 and firmly atop the NFC West.