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Tom Brady Makes Honest Confession About 49ers After First Loss of Season

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 18: Sports analyst Tom Brady looks on prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are in the middle of their bye week, but they’re coming off their first loss of the NFL season last weekend.

With a depleted roster due to injuries, San Francisco fell 29-20 on the road to the Atlanta Falcons.

Now sitting at 6-1 overall, the 49ers enter a much-needed bye week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned Monday that the team could welcome back as many as seven players for its Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tom Brady Makes Honest Confession About 49ers

In his weekly power rankings, Brady dropped the 49ers from the No. 1 spot for the first time in several weeks.

Brady placed San Francisco second behind the Minnesota Vikings, the NFL’s last remaining unbeaten team.

He also jokingly admitted that he may have jinxed the 49ers last weekend when he predicted they’d cruise into the bye week with a 7-0 record.

“Down go the Niners. Not very far and I may have jinxed this one last week when I said they’d cruise into their bye at a perfect 7-0. One of my first announcer’s jinxes. My bad, guys,” Brady said. “They get a well-timed bye this week as the injuries continue to pile up. But as I’ve said before, I think Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have built a team capable of withstanding it.”

49ers Make Blockbuster Trade

While San Francisco is banking on getting key players like Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa healthy for Week 9, the team also made a major splash in the trade market earlier this week.

The 49ers acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick. Buckner is also playing on an expiring contract.

Buckner has already recorded 4.0 sacks this season and has 75.5 across his 11-year career, which began with the 49ers in 2016 after they drafted him seventh overall out of Oregon.

After six and a half years with the Colts, Buckner now returns to San Francisco, giving the 49ers’ Super Bowl aspirations another boost.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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