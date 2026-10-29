Tom Brady Makes Honest Confession About 49ers After First Loss of Season

The San Francisco 49ers are in the middle of their bye week, but they’re coming off their first loss of the NFL season last weekend.

With a depleted roster due to injuries, San Francisco fell 29-20 on the road to the Atlanta Falcons.

Now sitting at 6-1 overall, the 49ers enter a much-needed bye week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned Monday that the team could welcome back as many as seven players for its Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tom Brady Makes Honest Confession About 49ers

In his weekly power rankings, Brady dropped the 49ers from the No. 1 spot for the first time in several weeks.

Brady placed San Francisco second behind the Minnesota Vikings, the NFL’s last remaining unbeaten team.

He also jokingly admitted that he may have jinxed the 49ers last weekend when he predicted they’d cruise into the bye week with a 7-0 record.

“Down go the Niners. Not very far and I may have jinxed this one last week when I said they’d cruise into their bye at a perfect 7-0. One of my first announcer’s jinxes. My bad, guys,” Brady said. “They get a well-timed bye this week as the injuries continue to pile up. But as I’ve said before, I think Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have built a team capable of withstanding it.”

A new No. 1 lands in @TomBrady’s Power Rankings. Agree? https://t.co/s1eE3cnT6t — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 28, 2026

49ers Make Blockbuster Trade

While San Francisco is banking on getting key players like Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa healthy for Week 9, the team also made a major splash in the trade market earlier this week.

The 49ers acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick. Buckner is also playing on an expiring contract.

Buckner has already recorded 4.0 sacks this season and has 75.5 across his 11-year career, which began with the 49ers in 2016 after they drafted him seventh overall out of Oregon.

After six and a half years with the Colts, Buckner now returns to San Francisco, giving the 49ers’ Super Bowl aspirations another boost.