49ers Trade Pitch Lands 1,200-Yard WR From AFC Contender

No matter how well veteran Mike Evans continues to play, the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers need to build depth at wide receiver — and that may have to come via trade.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay thinks the 49ers should move for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., proposing a 2nd-round pick in exchange for the former 1st-round pick.

“The San Francisco 49ers have battled through a myriad of injuries to emerge as one of the season’s top Super Bowl contenders, but the attrition their receiving corps has suffered will likely require a trade for someone like Brian Thomas Jr. to fix,” Kay wrote on October 13. “Following Marvin Harrison Jr.’s trade to the Houston Texans , Brian Thomas Jr. becomes the next promising but disappointing 2024 first-round wideout for teams to target. BTJ had an outstanding rookie campaign — earning a Pro Bowl nod after racking up 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 87 catches — but has regressed significantly over the past two seasons.”

Giving up a Day 2 pick seems pricey. The 49ers might be smart to start by offering up a 4th-round pick to see how desperate the Jaguars are to get rid of Thomas, who has been almost completely phased out of the team’s new offense under 2nd-year head coach Liam Coen.

For the right price, it’s hard to argue Thomas wouldn’t be a great one-year rental.

Brian Thomas Jr.’s Numbers Plummeted in 2025

The Jaguars made a surprise run to the AFC South title and the playoffs in 2025 under 1st-year head coach Liam Coen. It was made even more surprising by how little Thomas had to do with their success.

Thomas had 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 as a rookie and made the Pro Bowl, but had just 48 receptions for 707 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2025.

He also missed 3 games due to injuries after playing all 17 games in 2024.

“It was just adversity, which gives you a lot to grow from,” Thomas said after the season. “I wouldn’t call it frustrating. I mean, it just gives you something to build off. You know what you’ve got to do, and you know what you’ve got to do to sustain (success).”

49ers Could Get Back Talented WRs Later in Season

The 49ers could see an influx of talent from their injured reserve over the next few months, including veteran Christian Kirk and rookie De’Zhaun Stribling, a 2026 2nd-round pick who earned a starting role in training camp but was injured in the season-opening win over the Los Angeles Rams.

For the next few weeks, they’ll also be without former NFL All-Pro Deebo Samuel, who has been playing some of the best football of his career to startthe year but injured his hamstring in a Week 5 win over the Seattel Seahawks.