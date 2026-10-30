What 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Did During Bye Week Goes Viral

The San Francisco 49ers have gotten off to a stellar start to the 2026-27 NFL season through the first seven weeks.

They began the year 6-0 while navigating a plethora of injuries before suffering their first loss last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The defeat dropped them to 6-1 entering a much-needed bye week, which has seemingly been quite busy for star running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey Officiates Wedding During Bye

Clips surfaced across social media on Friday of McCaffrey officiating a wedding over the bye week. He wore a hat and a T-shirt that read “Minister” and reportedly pulled off the ceremony with just two hours’ notice.

Many initially thought it was a Halloween costume after his wife, Olivia Culpo, posted a photo of McCaffrey with the caption, “Thank you reverend! @christianmccaffrey.”

However, she later shared another photo showing McCaffrey actually officiating a real wedding.

“In typical @erikashay style, she gave us 2 hours notice to pull this off. Congratulation Tim and Erika!!!” Culpo wrote.

McCaffrey wore the same outfit and held a book as he officiated the couple’s wedding.

Christian McCaffrey was the officiant of a wedding during his bye week There’s nothing CMC cannot do https://t.co/vcGPIIcWPF — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) October 30, 2026

The pictures, as expected, went viral across social media, with the New York Post covering the story as well. 49ers fans also loved seeing their star running back show off his many talents.

NFL Fans React on Social Media

“The minister shirt is so funny,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “I wonder how hard it is for CMC to not split that gap.”

Another person wrote, “found my halloween costume for 2027.”

“A man of the cloth. Suits him.,” a fan shared.

“Man carries whole offenses, so running a wedding on two hours’ notice is light work,” one more fan commented.