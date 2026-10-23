When Will 49ers DE Nick Bosa Return From Injury?

The San Francisco 49ers held a practice earlier on Thursday as they gear up for their Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

After missing Wednesday’s practice, star edge rusher Nick Bosa was absent from on Thursday. Bosa has not practiced since he sustained a calf injury before the 49ers’ Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “DE Nick Bosa (calf) was not seen on the field today, as the 49ers began practice. He has not practiced since Sept. 24, when he sustained the calf injury during his warm-up regimen.”

When Could Nick Bosa Return?

Bosa was hopeful that he could return against the 49ers in the Week 6 Monday night football game against the Washington Commanders. The 49ers won 23-17 to improve to 6-0.

Now it looks like Bosa will not play against the Falcons after missing back-to-back practices.

“There’s a high level of optimism at this point that 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa, who has been out since Sept. 20 due to a calf injury, will be able to return to game action Nov. 8 against the Raiders coming out of San Francisco’s week,” according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

San Francisco has a bye week after their Oct. 25 game against the Falcons. So the extra week could ensure that Bosa is fully healthy before he returns.

The 49ers’ bye is the week prior to their Nov. 8 game against the Raiders.

49ers Defensive Line Has Stepped Up During Bosa’s Absence

While the 49ers obviously want Bosa to return as soon as possible, the 49ers’ defensive line has impressed during his absence.

San Francisco currently has 15 sacks through their first 6 games, which ranks in the middle of the NFL.

However, their current sack total is a big improvement from last season. The 49ers held an NFL-low 20 sacks last year.

The 49ers have mainly utilized Osa Odighizuwa and Gracen Halton at DT. In addition, Keion White and Romello Height have received the majority of snaps at DE.

2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams also made his season debut in Week 5 after recovering from a torn ACL he sustained last year.

The 49ers defense has truly shined in their last two games. San Francisco recorded 5 sacks and 7 tackles for loss during their thrilling 32-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks. They also forced 4 turnovers. Notably, Halton forced and recovered a fumble for a touchdown before halftime.

The young defensive line stepped up again against the Commanders. They recorded 4 sacks, including a game-winning sack on the final play to seal the win.

Quick Look At Nick Bosa This Season

Bosa suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Week 3 of the 2025 season. But the star edge rusher returned in time for the 49ers’ 2026 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

He immediately flashed his disruptive playstyle in the 49ers’ first two games before sustaining a calf injury.

Bosa has tallied 7 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 1 QB hit so far this year.