49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Working Toward NFL Reinstatement: Report

The San Francisco 49ers‘ never-ending headache, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, may finally be nearing an end.

“Sources: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is close to hiring new representatives in an effort to get back to the NFL and on a team,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Monday. “San Francisco holds his rights and Aiyuk needs to file for reinstatement.”

Aiyuk, a former NFL All-Pro, hasn’t played since he suffered a catastrophic knee injury Week 7 of the 2024 regular season. He inexplicably cut off all contact with the team in the middle of the 2025 regular season — despite still being under contract after signing a 4-year, $120 million extension before the 2024 season.

“Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has hired Drew Rosenhaus for representation, and the agent said that he is ‘working on getting him back to work and playing again in the NFL,'” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday.

Relationship Between Aiyuk, 49ers Disintegrated

When he signed his contract extension, Aiyuk was coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, including his only NFL All-Pro season in 2023, with 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Through 7 games in 2024, Aiyuk caught 25 passes for 374 yards and no touchdowns before a catastrophic knee injury in Week 7, when He tore his ACL and MCL against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After Aiyuk cut off communications with the 49ers early in the 2025 season, the team was forced to void the rest of the guaranteed money in Aiyuk’s contract — approximately $25 million in 2026.

“We don’t know what he’s physically going to be like,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said in March. “His knee was shredded.”

Aiyuk Campaigned for Trade to Commanders

Aiyuk waged a bizarre campaign this offseason to force a trade to the Washington Commanders and reunite with his college quarterback at Arizona State, Jayden Daniels, that included Aiyuk, at one point, filming fake ads imploring fans to buy season tickets for the Commanders.

At one point, Aiyuk even seemed to turn on Daniels after a video from a World Cup game over the summer showed Daniels laughing and shaking his head at a 49ers fan who insulted Aiyuk.

Former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who has worked with Aiyuk in past offseasons, led a vocal group of critics who condemned Aiyuk’s actions online.

“He might not step foot in an NFL stadium again if he don’t shut the (expletive) up,” Houshmandzadeh said during a recent podcast appearance. “Like what is he doing? (Commanders general manager) Adam Peters, you sign Brandon Aiyuk, the Commanders should fire you the day you sign him. Adam Peters, you sign Brandon Aiyuk, the Commanders should fire you the day you sign him. Like, what are you thinking? What makes y’all any different than the San Francisco 49ers? You don’t think he’s going to do to you what he’s doing to them? I don’t understand this. If I’m Jayden Daniels, BA is my boy, if it doesn’t work out, is he still going to be my boy? So, do I even want to see if it it will work out? Because I may ruin a relationship over sports.”