Disgruntled 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Reports to Team Facility; HC Kyle Shanahan Responds

The saga of the years-long split between the San Francisco 49ers and NFL All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk took another strange turn on Friday, when he reported to the team’s practice facility with agent Drew Rosenhaus after Aiyuk left the team unexpectedly more than a year ago.

Aiyuk and Rosenhaus both issued statements upon arrival, stepping out of a black van to speak with the assembled media.

“Nice to see ya’ll. Yeah, I’m feeling great, feeling healthy,” Aiyuk said. “It was a long recovery process, a long rehab process but I’m back to 100% and looking to get reinstated to the National Football League.”

“I appreciate all of you guys showing up,” Rosenhaus said. “Out of respect to you guys, we’ll make this brief. Obviously, Brandon is here to meet with the team. Fortunately, he’s feeling good physically. He’s healthy. He’s ready to get back to work. We don’t really have any comment about where he’s going to play. We’ll keep that between us and the Niners but obviously we are here with all the right intentions and I’ll let Brandon say a couple things right now.”

Aiyuk hasn’t played football in over 2 years — since he suffered a serious injury early in the 2024 regular season. He’s now seeking reinstatement to the NFL after openly pining for a trade for the last year.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was clear about how he felt about Aiyuk’s presence after Friday’s practice.

“I could care less,” Shanahan said.

After meeting with team officials — Aiyuk said they met with “the big bosses” and Rosenhaus said “to be continued” — they both went directly past the waiting media to the van to talk.

“Brandon Aiyuk met with the 49ers on Friday to begin hammering out a path toward a divorce that has been more than two years in the making,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Aiyuk: More Issues Than Just Playing Football

Complicating matters was an active misdemeanor arrest warrant for Aiyuk issued in June for “exhibition of speeding” after he filmed himself driving past the 49ers facility in Santa Clara, California, going far in excess of the 40-mile-per-hour speed limit.

Local authorities were posted outside of Levi’s Stadium leading up to Aiyuk’s arrival — scheduled for 3 p.m.

The NFL has also told Aiyuk he still owes the 49ers $13 million in bonus forfeiture money — part of the 4-year, $120 million contract extension he signed before the 2024 season.

The 49ers have already voided Aiyuk’s 2026 salary — about $26 million.

Relationship Between Aiyuk, 49ers Disintegrated

When he signed his contract extension, Aiyuk was coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, including his only NFL All-Pro season in 2023, with 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Through 7 games in 2024, Aiyuk caught 25 passes for 374 yards and no touchdowns before a catastrophic knee injury in Week 7, when He tore his ACL and MCL against the Kansas City Chiefs.